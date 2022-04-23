MOUNTAIN IRON — Justin Bakkethun and Brad Neyens are entering the 2022 track and field season with a lot of promise for the Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers.
The new head coaches are hoping to grow a program that has seen some success over the years and build it into something consistent in the new Section 7A.
The Rangers distance runners are set to lead the way in the new era of MI-B track with sophomore twin sisters Kate and Liz Nelson returning with state experience in the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs. On the boys side, senior Jeffrey Kayfes returns after taking fourth in the 1,600 at the 7A finals and ninth in the 800 meter run.
Others that made it to the section finals last year include Ian Villebrun (pole vault) and Carlos Hernandez (pole vault).
Bakkethun expects those athletes, along with Mya Gallus (throws) for the girls and Landon Kniefel (sprints), Jarron Alto (sprints, shot put), Alex Schneider (throws) to be important pieces this year. Hernandez also competes in sprinting events.
Other Rangers expected to contribute include Suzy Aubrey, Bea Moore and Anna Neyens on the girls side along with Micheal French, Finley Ratliff, Sam Larson and Grady Knapper for the boys.
“Our distance runners had a lot of success last year,” Bakkethun said. “And I think our throwers have lots of potential.”
The Rangers are a young team overall but Bakkethun expects the experienced to come through when they need to.
“We are a young team but look for our seasoned athletes to step up and have a good showing. We hope to get better every meet and to send as many kids to Sections and hopefully to state.”
Looking around at the rest of Section 7A, Bakkethun said he expects strong showings from Mesabi East and Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin.
