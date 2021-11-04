MT. IRON — The last time a Cherry High School football team was in a section final was 2009.
That’s not the case for Mountain Iron-Buhl.
The Rangers have been to three previous section finals, winning all three of them.
Mountain Iron-Buhl coach Dan Zubich is hoping that experience pays dividends as the Rangers take on the Tigers in the Section 7 Nine-man finals today, beginning at 7 p.m. in Aurora.
For Zubich it’s a special game because of the ties he has with Cherry.
“It’s not only a rivalry, but I used to coach there,” Zubich said. “It’s special for the towns because of the rivalry. There’s been a lot of talk, but we’ve never faced each other in a section final.
“We were supposed to play them twice last year, but they chopped off the first two weeks of the season. We were supposed to play them this season, but we didn’t get that chance. We’ve missed them three times in a row.”
The last time the two teams played was in 2019, and the game was well attended.
“There was no place to sit,” Zubich said. “It should be jam packed there today.”
They will be watching two schools that are only a stone’s throw apart.
Mountain Iron-Buhl is 8-1 on the season, with it’s only loss coming to Hancock. Cherry is 7-1, with it’s only loss coming to Cook County.
Tiger coach Jason Marsh knows his team is the underdog, but Cherry relishes that role.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Marsh said. “It’s two good teams. It’s handling the mental side of things. That’s the biggest thing for any athlete, especially young athletes. Ultimately, you can only control certain things.
“You focus on the inputs, and the rest will take care of itself.”
The Tigers will have to deal with Rangers’ quarterback Asher Zubich, who has passed for over 2,000 yards this season. Running back Damian Tapio is five yards shy of 1,000 yards rushing.
Mountain Iron-Buhl has scored 506 points this season, so they know how to find the end zone.
“We have to slow down their offense,” Marsh said. “They play sharp, execute and take advantage of opponents’ mistakes. We have to limit our mistakes and limit our turnovers.
“Our defensive coaches have a good plan set. It comes down to if the guys execute. At this point of the season, you’re playing good teams. The mental aspect of the game becomes important.”
The Rangers will have their hands full with Noah and Isaac Asuma, along with quarterback Beau Barry.
“We think we know what they’re going to do,” Zubich said. “Noah has good size for an eighth-grader, and he has done well. Isaac was always good at football, but he took a couple of years off. They’re lucky to have him.
“Barry, he’s a good runner. He was a halfback when he first started, then he took over at quarterback. I always knew he could run.”
For Cherry, it’s a matter of execution.
“Our offense has been good all year, for the most part,” Marsh said. “We have to control our inputs, have fun and leave everything on the field.”
The one problem Mountain Iron-Buhl could have is conditioning.
The Ranger scores have been so lopsided this season that the starters are usually sitting on the bench for the entire second half of game.
The only time Zubich’s starters have played a full game was in that loss to Hancock and against Brandon/Evansville in a win.
“That’s a concern,” Zubich said. “Fortunately, we have enough depth, too, with only four guys playing both ways.”
Ultimately, it’s going to be nice to get the rivalry back again, and it couldn’t get any better than in the championship game.
“It is what it is,” Marsh said. “The last couple of years have been interesting. We control the things we can control. The events of the last couple of year were out of our control. We’re here now, looking to play in the section finals.
“Now, we get that opportunity. It’s going to be good to do this.”
Zubich said, “It should be a great atmosphere, and that will get everybody going.”
