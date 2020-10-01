Rangers sweep individual races at Hial Pike Invite

INTERNATIONAL FALLS — Mountain Iron-Buhl swept the boys’ and girls’ individual races Tuesday at the Hial Pike cross country meet in International Falls.
The Rangers’ JD Kayfes came out on top in the boys’ division with a time of 17:52.30, while Eveleth-Gilbert’s Jared Delich took second in 18:36.70.
On the girls’ side, Liz Nelson of MIB crossed in 20:37.30 to get the win. Her twin sister Kate Nelson was right behind her in second place with a mark of 20:38.70.
The Golden Bears ran to the boys’ team title with five runners in the top 15 for a score of 42. Deer River-Northland was second at 47; MI-B was third with 70 points and Chisholm took sixth at 164.
International Falls picked up the team win for the girls with 25 points. MI-B took second at 36.
Behind the Nelson sisters, other local top 15 runners were Maggie Landwer of E-G in eighth at 23:29.80; Layla Rajkovich of Chisholm in ninth at 24:07.00; Ava Butler of MI-B in 13th at 24:57.50; and Colie Otto of MI-B in 15th at 25:44.20.
On the boys’ side, local top 15 runners after Kayfes and Delich were Rylen Niska of MI-B in fourth at 18:59.50; Connor Matschiner of E-G in sixth at 19:19.30; Jake Bradach of E-G in eighth at 19:40.70; Daniel Rudolph of MI-B in 10th at 19:51.00; E-G’s Dakota Jerde in 11th at 19:55.40; and the Bears’ Ethan Zlimen in 15th at 20:25.80.
Hial Pike Cross Country Meet, Sept. 29, International Falls
Boys’ Team Results: 1, Eveleth-Gilbert 42; 2, Deer River-Northland, 47; 3, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 70; 4, International Falls, 79; 5, Lakeview Christian, 125; 6, Chisholm, 164.
Girls’ Team Results: 1, International Falls, 25; 2, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 36.
Boys Individual Results (Top 3 plus local finishers): 1, JD Kayfes, MIB, 17:52.30; 2, Jared Delich, EG, 18:36.70; 3, Anthony Scholler, IF, 18:53.00; 4, Rylen Niska, MIB, 18:59.50; 6, Connor Matschiner, EG, 19:19.30; 8, Jake Bradach, EG, 19:40.70; 10, Daniel Rudolph, MIB, 19:51.00; 11, Dakota Jerde, EG, 19:55.40; 15, Ethan Zlimen, EG, 20:25.80; 22, Nick Kangas, EG, 21:38.60; 23, July Abernathy, Chis, 21:39.60; 26, Gunnar Geroge, EG, 22:13.00; 27, Logan Maras, MIB, 22:17.30; 28, 28, Michael French, MIB, 22:22.60; 30, Sean Fleming, Chis, 22:47.50.
Girls’ Individual Results (Top 3 plus local finishers): 1, Liz Nelson, MIB, 20:37.30; 2, Kate Nelson, MIB, 20:38.70; 3, Ryan Ford, IF, 21:36.10; 8, Maggie Landwer, EG, 23:29.80; 9, Layla Rajkovich, Chis, 24:07.00; 13, Ava Butler, MIB, 24:57.50; 15, Colie Otto, MIB, 25:44.20; 16, Ginny Moe, MIB, 25:58.60; 20, Brooke Niska, MIB, 26:38.10; 21, Amanda Johnson, EG, 27:11.90; 25, Aalyah Webb, MIB, 29:10.90; 27, Elle Otto, MIB, 33:47.60.
