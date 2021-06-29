MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl 18U softball team kept up their winning ways this summer with a doubleheader sweep over the International Falls Blast Monday, notching an 8-4 win before taking Game 2 11-8.
Mountain Iron-Buhl took an early two-run lead in the first when Marissa Anderson doubled to left field to lead things off. She then came home to score on a double from Abby White to make it 1-0. White then scored not much later with Sam Hoff bringing her in on the fielder’s choice, putting the Rangers up 2-0 after one.
MI-B added to their total in the second with Jersey Yernatich singling to the outfield to bring in Cece Schneider and Izzy Ollila, who both reached earlier on walks. Yernatich later came in to score on a passed ball to make it 5-0 after two innings for the Rangers.
The Rangers added another pair of runs in the fifth inning with Libby Overbye blasting one to right field to bring in Ollila and Kylee Renzaglia.
Schneider got the start in the circle for MI-B and secured the win for the Rangers. Schneider finished with 12 strikeouts, including her beginning stretch where she fanned nine of the first 10 batters faced.
o
The Rangers had to fight their way back into game two after going down into an early 6-0 hole after the first inning. Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Jesse White said some defensive miscues led to the large deficit, with three of the six runs coming via errors.
Starting pitcher Alix Swanson was responsible for the other three runs, but White said she had a solid outing and needed the help from her defense.
“She pitched well,” White said. “She threw strikes and struck out two batters in the inning, but our defense needed to have her back. When we don’t make routine plays it leads to big innings and then the pitcher has to throw too many pitches. That never works out well in fastpitch softball.”
MI-B started their comeback in the top of the second with Hoff, Isabelle Matson and Ollila all recording hits and eventually coming home to score to make it 6-3 after one and a half.
The blast kept up the pressure, however, scoring to more in the bottom of the second to make it 8-3. The Rangers got one back in the top of the third to close the gap to four.
Done giving up runs for the rest of the evening, MI-B used a monsterous fourth inning to take the lead for good.
Schneider reached in the leadoff spot after being hit by a pitch. She was joined on the base paths by Mattson, who reached on a walk. Ollila then knocked both home with a single to make it 8-6 Blast.
The next two Ranger batters struck out before Renzaglia reached on a walk to get things started again. Renzaglia eventually stole second and was driven home with Ollila on a single by Overbye to tie things up at 8.
A double from Anderson scored Overbye and Anderson came home shortly after that with a double to the outfield from White. Now leading 10-8, a sharp grounder from Aaliyah Barfield was bobbled by the International Falls shortstop, allowing White to score, putting the score at 11-8.
Anderson got the final three outs against the Blast, ending the game in five innings due to time.
The pair of wins moves MI-B to 6-0 on the summer. The Rangers will be back in action on Monday when they travel to Hill City for a pair of games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.