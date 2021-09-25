Rangers stop Chargers, 28-14

Mountain Iron-Buhl 28,
Brandon-Evansville 14
At LaPorte, the Mountain Iron-Buhl football team took on a tough, Brandon-Evansville team Friday night, but came away with the neutral site win, 28-14.
The game was a late add for both teams with MI-B picking up the Chargers after Northeast Range was taken off their schedule due to their co-op with Ely.
Damian Tapio ran in two scores for the Rangers, one on a first quarter one-yard run and the other a five-yarder in the second quarter.
Mountain Iron-Buhl expanded their 12-8 halftime lead in the third with a five yard touchdown pass to Riley Busch from quarterback Asher Zubich. Zubich hauled in the final touchdown for MI-B in the fourth quarter, an eight yard run that put MI-B up 28-8 before B-E scored just before the end of the game.
With the Chargers entering the game with a 1-2 record, it would be easy to overlook them, but Rangers head coach Dan Zubich said his squad knew they were a solid team.
“They’re a very physical team like most teams from Section 4,” Zubich said. “All of their losses are against top 10 teams in the state.”
MI-B (4-0) will travel to Cherry next Friday for a battle of the unbeatens.
MIB 6 6 8 8 — 28
BE 8 0 0 8 — 16
First Quarter
B: Tyler Bitzan 5 run (Bitzan run)
M: Damian Tapio 1 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
M: Tapio 5 run (run failed)
Third quarter
M: Riley Busch 5 pass from Ashuer Zubich (Zubich run)
Fourth Quarter
M: Zubich 8 run (Busch run)
B: Ryland Yeats 65 pass from Titus Fuller (Bitzan run)
