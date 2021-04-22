mi-b baseball

Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Brant Tiedeman gets ready to deliver a pitch in Wednesday’s game against Northeast Range in Soudan. Tiedeman earned the win for the Rangers.

 Photo by Eric Sherman Images

SOUDAN — The Rangers combined good pitching and solid hitting Wednesday to knock off Northeast Range in Babbitt, 5-1.

Niska led the way with three hits, while Ryan Drake connected for a hit and two RBI. Tapio and Tiedeman each added hits.

Tiedeman picked up the win on the mound after starting and going 3 2/3 innings. He gave up just one hit and one earned run, while fanning three and walking four. Tiedeman came on in relief to toss 3 1/3 innings. He surrendered no runs on three hits, fanned three and walked three.

At the plate for the Nighthawks, Bralyn Lislegard, Wyatt Gorsma, R.J. Bielejeski and Wesley Sandy each tallied one hit. Landyn Houghton plated the team’s only run, while Mikko Maki recorded the RBI.

On the hill, Lislegard took the loss after working 4 1/3 innings. He gave up three earned runs on three hits, struck out eight and walked eight. In relief, Elliott Levens went 2 2/3 innings and allowed two earned runs on two hits, while fanning three and walking two.

The Nighthawks (0-1) play Monday at Littlefork-Big Falls. MI-B (1-1) plays today at Chisholm.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments