BIGFORK — Asher Zubich and Damian Tapio combined for all seven Mountain Iron-Buhl touchdowns Friday night as the Rangers torched Bigfork 48-0 to move to 4-0 on the season.

Zubich got the Rangers on the board twice through the air in the first quarter, first hitting Braylen Keith on a 40-yard reception for the score. Later in the quarter, Riley Busch caught a six-yard touchdown pass from Zubich with Keith running in the two-pointer to make it 14-0 after one quarter.

