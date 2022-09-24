BIGFORK — Asher Zubich and Damian Tapio combined for all seven Mountain Iron-Buhl touchdowns Friday night as the Rangers torched Bigfork 48-0 to move to 4-0 on the season.
Zubich got the Rangers on the board twice through the air in the first quarter, first hitting Braylen Keith on a 40-yard reception for the score. Later in the quarter, Riley Busch caught a six-yard touchdown pass from Zubich with Keith running in the two-pointer to make it 14-0 after one quarter.
The Rangers’ Tapio took over in the second quarter, running in scores from 37, one and five yards to give Mountain Iron-Buhl a 34-0 lead at the break. Riley Busch caught the lone successful two-point conversion in the second half after Tapio’s first score.
Zubich converted on the ground in the third quarter, running in the final two Ranger touchdowns, one coming from four years out and the last from 38 yards out to put the final score at 48-0. Tapio ran in the two point conversion on the first touchdown of the fourth quarter.
Zubich finished the game 10-15 through the air for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Tapio rushed for 103 yards and three scores on 11 touches.
MI-B is set to host Ely on Friday.
MIB 14 20 14 0 — 48
BHS 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
M: Braylen Keith 40 pass from Asher Zubich (run failed)
M: Riley Busch 6 pass from Zubich (Keith run)
Second Quarter
M: Damian Tapio 37 run (Busch pass from Zubich)
M: Tapio 1 run (pass failed)
M: Tapio 5 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
M: Zubich 4 run (Tapio run)
M: Zubich 38 run (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
No scoring.
North Branch 44,
Rock Ridge 26
NORTH BRANCH — The Rock Ridge football team looked like they could hang with North Branch, scoring twice in the first quarter before the Vikings tied things up.
Things started to snowball against the Wolverines, however, as North Branch outscored Rock Ridge 30-12 the rest of the way to get the 44-26 win.
Ryan Herberg and Ryan Manninen each had a pair of touchdowns for the Wolverines with Herberg getting the scoring started on the first drive with a 38-yard touchdown run. Manninen then backed that up later in the period breaking free for a 60-yard score.
Trailing 36-14 at the half, the Wolverines outscored the Vikings 12-8 in the second half with Manninen punching one in from a yard out in the third and HErberg scoring the final touchdown of the game on a 21-yard run.
Rock Ridge (1-3) will play host to Duluth East this coming Friday.
RR 14 0 6 6 — 26
NB 30 6 8 0 — 44
First Quarter
RR: Ryan Herberg 38 run (Ian Mikulich run)
NB: Vinny Boeck 31 run (Loghan Croal run)
RR: Ryan Manninen 60 run (run failed)
NB: Preston Peterson 10 pass from Adam Johnstone (run failed)
NB: Samuel Robillard 28 run (Peterson run)
NB: Peterson 4 run (Johnstone run)
Second Quarter
NB: Peterson 32 pass from Johnstone (run failed)
Third Quarter
NB: Peterson 41 run (Johnstone run)
RR: Manninen 1 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
RR: Herberg 21 run (kick failed)
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 14,
Mesabi East 12
COLERAINE — The Mesabi East football team saw their second win of the season go up in smoke Friday as a late touchdown from Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin’s Gage Roberts put the Titans up 14-12 with just over a minute to play.
The Giants couldn’t bounce back before time ran out as GNK earned their first win of the season.
Jace Kammeier led the Titans offensively with 16 runs for 132 yards and a touchdown. Kammeier’s one-yard touchdown run and ensuing two-point run came in the second quarter to give GNK their first lead of the night.
Cooper Levander led for Mesabi East, scoring on a six-yard run in the first quarter and a 31-yard run in the second to retake the lead from GNK. Levander finished the night with two touchdowns and 109 yards on 14 carries.
Roberts’ late score was the only touchdown of the second half.
Mesabi East (1-3) will travel to Moose Lake/Willow River on Friday with an early 5 p.m. start. GNK (1-3) is set to travel to Rush City that same night.
