COOK—Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball coach Jeff Buffetta knew that coming into Thursday night’s game, North Woods would put pressure on his offense.
“Coming in we knew that we would have to run the ball against them,” Buffetta said. “They were not going to let us just walk the ball up the court.”
The Rangers raced up the court and coasted to a 96-51 win with their uptempo style of play.
MI-B raced to an early 13-4 lead when Sage Ganyo scored eight quick points, Hali Savela added a three-pointer and Jordan Zubich a lay up to get things started.
The Grizzlies tried to get back in the game with River Cheney making a pair of free throws and Tatum Barto making a pair of her own to cut the Rangers lead to five.
But the Ranger offense was too much for the Grizzlies. Mountain Iron-Buhl continued to run the ball up and down the court and opened up their lead to 29-10 with 12:17 left in the first half.
They continued to extend their lead thanks to Zubich and Ganyo loading up the basket. Following seven straight Zubich points the Rangers lead was over 30, 49-18.
They then added 16 more points before the horn sounded while the Grizzlies could only put one more basket.
The Rangers led at the half, 65-20.
“It was a good half,” Buffetta said. “We passed the ball and really ran up and down the court and that led to some easy buckets.”
Zubich led the way in the half with 26 points while Ganyo added 20, and Savela added 15.
The Rangers came out in the second half and continued to put the pressure on the Grizzlies and forced them to make turnovers. MI-B took advantage of the turnovers, which led to easy layups under the North Woods basket.
The clock hit the nine minute mark left to play and with the big Rangers lead meant running time for the rest of the game.
Buffetta was able to clear his bench and get his entire bench some playing time.
“All these girls work hard every day in practice and all deserve to get some playing time,” Buffetta said. “It was good to see them out there, working hard on both ends of the floor.”
Zubich ended the game with 30 to lead the Rangers while Ganyo had 26, and Savela chipped in 18.
Cheney led the Grizzlies with 16.
Mountain Iron-Buhl is back in action today as they host Red Lake. North Woods will travel to Littlefork-Big Falls on Monday.
MIB 65 31—96
NW 20 31—51
MIB: Hali Savela 18, Jordan Zubich 30, Sage Ganyo 26, Ava Lukkonen 3, Suzanne Aubrey 5, Anna Neyens 10, Mya Gallus 2; Three-pointers: Savela 4, Zubich 3, Neyens 2; Free throws: 3-3; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: None.
