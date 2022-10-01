MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl football team entered Friday night’s game with Ely/Northeast Range bigger, faster and stronger than their opponents.
Therefore, it was no surprise that the 4-0 Rangers could do nearly anything they wanted against the 0-3 Timberwolves. The result was an MI-B team that hung eight first half touchdowns on Ely, taking a 61-0 lead into the break before they cruised in the second half to grab an 83-0 victory.
Missing six starters on either side of the ball due to injury, the Timberwolves had to contend with a lack of depth they hadn’t seen yet this year and the state-ranked Rangers took advantage of that from the first whistle. Taking the first kickoff, Ely ran three plays and moved backwards nine yards as the Rangers forced a quick punt.
Taking over on offense at the Ely 25, MI-B laid out their gameplan: Score.
Quarterback Asher Zubich hit Riley Busch through the air and all it took was one play as Busch ran into the endzone for a quick six points. Damian Tapio ran in the two-pointer and it was 8-0 less than a minute and a half into the game.
Ely found positive yardage on their next drive starting at their own 32. Alex Merriman took a handoff on second-and-10 and ran for two yards before taking another and moving forward five more. If the Timberwolves wanted any chance to make something out of the drive, they’d have to go for it on fourth down. The ensuing play, however, couldn’t get them the yardage they needed as running back Sam Leeson was backed up two yards and MI-B took over on downs.
On the Ely 37, the Rangers wasted little time once again. Tapio took the first handoff of the series and raced for 22 yards to set up the Rangers on the 15. The very next play was a score with Evan Anderson taking a Zubich pass to the endzone. After Busch ran in the two-pointer, it was 16-0 with more than seven minutes to go in the first quarter.
Ely’s next drive was their shortest yet as they fumbled the ball away on the first play from scrimmage, making way for Chris King to recover it and give the Rangers great field position again on the Timberwolves 22.
A quick pass to Anderson picked up 15 yards for MI-B. Zubich then hit Busch again through the air as the receiver hauled in his second touchdown of the night, 24-0 after the Tapio two-pointer.
The Rangers had two more scores in them just in the first quarter alone. Their next drive started on the Ely 40 with Zubich picking up 33 yards on the first play. The quarterback kept it again on the next play for the seven-yard score followed by a Tapio two-pointer.
Their final drive of the first quarter was another successful one that was capped off by Tapio running to paydirt from 18 yards out. In what was an unexpected move, the Rangers brought out sophomore kicker Jaeger Winkler for the extra point attempt. Winkler’s kick was a little low, but had just enough height and plenty of power to give the Rangers the extra point, making it 39-0 after one quarter.
MI-B showed no sign of slowing down in the second quarter. Tapio grabbed another touchdown on the Rangers’ first drive of the frame, scoring from 11 yards out before Zubich ran in the two-pointer.
MI-B crossed the goal line later in the quarter when Braylen Keith caught a pass from Zubich and brought it in from 24 yards out. They capped off the first half with another scoring play as time expired with Anderson hauling in a 29-yard reception. Winkler successfully kicked the extra point after both touchdowns.
Mountain Iron-Buhl, after one half of play, had racked up eight touchdowns on 283 yards of offense in the first half alone.
With the deficit sitting at 61-0 after just one half of play, the entire second half — and some of the first half — was played in running time.
MI-B found three scores in the second half. Zubich took the kickoff to start the second half, faked a handoff to two of his running mates and then kept it for himself as he broke free for the 75-yard score. On the two-pointer, the Rangers ran something different with Busch catching a pass from Tapio for the conversion
Later in the third, backup quarterback MiCaden Clines kept the ball for himself on a run play that saw him hit the end zone from 19 yards out. Colton Gallus capped off the scoring in the fourth quarter, running one in from nine yards out. Winkler kicked the extra point on both of these scores and finished his night 5-5 on PATs.
The win moves Mountain Iron-Buhl to 5-0 on the season. They’ll play host to Cherry this upcoming Friday. Ely falls to 0-4. They’re set to host North Central, also on Friday.
ENR 0 0 0 0 — 0
MIB 39 22 15 7 — 83
First Quarter
M: Riley Busch 25 pass from Asher Zubich (Damian Tapio run)
M: Evan Anderson 15 pass from Zubich (Busch run)
M: Busch 7 pass from Zubich (Tapio run)
M: Zubich 7 run (Tappio run)
M: Tapio 18 run (Jaeger Winkler kick)
Second Quarter
M: Tapio 8 run (Zubich run)
M: Braylen Keith 24 pass from Zubich (Winkler kick)
M: Anderson 29 pass from Zubich (Winkler kick)
Third Quarter
M: Zubich 75 kickoff return (Busch pass from Tapio)
M: MiCaden Clines 19 run (Winkler kick)
Fourth Quarter
M: Colton Gallus 9 run (Winkler kick)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.