MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl football team entered Friday night’s game with Ely/Northeast Range bigger, faster and stronger than their opponents.

Therefore, it was no surprise that the 4-0 Rangers could do nearly anything they wanted against the 0-3 Timberwolves. The result was an MI-B team that hung eight first half touchdowns on Ely, taking a 61-0 lead into the break before they cruised in the second half to grab an 83-0 victory.

