Rangers roll in second half to down Wolves, 81-56 By Jimmy Laine Mesabi Tribune Feb 22, 2023 MOUNTAIN IRON—The Mountain Iron-Buhl boys' basketball team ran into a tough defensive Ely squad on Tuesday night.The Rangers had just a three-point lead at the half before they ran away from the Wolves in the second half, on their way to a 81-56 win."Ely is a good team and they set the pace in the first half," Rangers coach Jeff Buffetta said. "We had to space them out and hit some big shots."And hit the big shots they did.The teams traded buckets almost the entire first half with Mountain Iron-Buhl coming away with a 38-35 halftime lead.Josh Holmes led the Rangers with 14 points in the opening half, while Asher Zubich collected 12. Joey Bianco led Ely with 15 in the half.The Rangers came out firing the ball in the second half.Mason Clines started the scoring streak with a pair of free throws. Holmes followed him up with back-to-back layups, forcing Wolves head coach Tom McDonald to take a time out.Following the time out Nikolas Jesch made a layup and, the next time down court, MiCaden Clines made a bucket while being fouled.The sophomore added the free throw and suddenly, the Rangers took a three-point game and turned it into a 14-point lead.Bianco stopped the Rangers scoring streak when he made a layup. The Wolves did what they could to try to get back in the game but the Rangers defense and outside shooting was just too tough.Both coaches cleared off their benches as time started to run out.Holmes ended the game with 21 points to lead the Rangers while Jesch added 18, and Zubich collected 16.Bianco closed out the night with 23 to lead the Wolves while Jack Davies hit five three-pointers on his way to 17 points.Mountain Iron-Buhl will be back in action on Friday, when they travel to Bigfork. Ely will host South Ridge on Friday.EHS 35 21—56MIB 38 43—81Ely: Joey Bianco 23, Jack Davies 17, Gunnar Hart 4, Caid Chittum 2, Jason Kerntz 8, Erron Anderson 2; 3-Pointers: Davies 5, Kerntz 2, Bianco 1; Free throws: 12-16; Total fouls: 7; Fouled out: None.Mountain Iron-Buhl: Braylen Keith 2, TJ Duchamp 9, Asher Zubich 16, Mason Clines 2, Rylen Niska 2, Riley Busch 2, Josh Holmes 21, Nikolas Jesch 18, Chris King 2, MiCaden Clines 7; 3-pointers: Duchamp 3, Holmes 2, Mi. Clines 1; Free throws: 6-7; Total Fouls: 17; Fouled out: None.
