MOUNTAIN IRON — Seventeen days ago Mountain Iron-Buhl had to cancel its home game against Littlefork-Big Falls due to an increasing number of coronavirus cases.
At 1 p.m. today, the Rangers will be back in action against an undefeated and unscored upon Hill City/Northland football team at the MI-B field.
Both football and volleyball practices and games had to be canceled until Friday, which means the Rangers will have to hit the gridiron today with only one day of practice.
“Hopefully we’re not too rusty,’’ head coach Dan Zubich said. “They know how to play football,’’ but two weeks (off) is two weeks (off).
The team usually has about a week to study film of their opponent and prepare their offense.
“We only get one day to put it all in’’ this week, Zubich said. However, the team has had the opportunity to watch film on their through remote video methods.
The situation could have been even worse, considering the game was initially slated to be played Friday night. “We wanted to have at least one practice so we moved it to tomorrow,’’ the coach said Friday afternoon.
Mountain Iron-Buhl won its opener against Lake of the Woods 58-0, which is the only game the team got in this season.
Section 5’s Hill City/Northland defeated Barnum 12-0 in their opener, topped Bigfork 18-0 on Oct. 15 and rolled past Lake of the Woods 56-0 last Friday.
Just how good are the Storm?
“I guess we’ll find out tomorrow,’’ said Zubich, who was impressed that HC/N defeated Barnum, an 11-man team. Both teams played 11-man football that night.
HC/N mostly runs the ball using a lot of wishbone and some from the I formation. The team’s tailback is the main weapon. “He’ll break a couple of tackles and then he’ll be gone.’’
There are still a lot of unknowns about the Storm, though. Zubich said his squad scored 68 points on them last year, but believes that probably won’t be the case this season. “I thought they underachieved last year.’’
Whatever happens, Zubich knows he and the Rangers will have to adjust on the fly. He added that could be difficult after having two weeks off.
Looking at the season overall, Zubich said his team waited forever to play a game after the sport was moved to the spring and then back again. Then his team had to wait forever to play another game.
“It might be the last team standing (with the coronavirus affecting teams statewide). We’re thankful for every game we get.’’
