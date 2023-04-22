MOUNTAIN IRON—Below is a capsule look at the Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ and girls’ track and field teams.
—
Head coach (years coaching): Justin Bakkethun, head girls coach (eight years) and Brad Neyens, head boys coach (two years)
Key losses to graduation: Jeffery Kayfes and Ian Villebrun.
Key returners: Girls: Suzy Aubrey, Mya Gallus, Kate Nelson, Liz Nelson, Anna Neyens. Boys: Jarron Alto, Michael French, Grady Knapper, Landon Kniefel, Finley Ratliff, Alex Schneider.
Others expected to contribute: Girls: Izzy Wiita, Sara Moe, Kylie Johnson, Lindsay Olin. Boys: Isaiah Goggleye, Leighton Helander, Jeffery Tanksley, Ryan Jacka.
Team strength: We have a good mix of boys and girls that have experience in Sections and one at State.
Team weakness: Both teams have young runners and overall smaller teams then most in our Section.
Outlook for 2023 season: Hopefully we can get as many boys and girls as possible to the Section meet.
Season goals: To try and get PR’s (personal records) every meet. And try and get any of our athletes to the state track meet on the boys and girls teams.
Teams to beat in the conference/section (whichever applies): Mesabi East and Greenway are the front runners in our Subsection and in Sections. They have good teams. Also Esko is always tough in the Section meet.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.