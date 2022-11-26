MOUNTAIN IRON—Graduating half of their eight-player rotation from last year’s lineup, the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team has some shoes to fill, but that won’t stop the Rangers from being the odds on favorite to return to the state tournament out of Section 7A.

Despite losing a large graduating class, the Rangers return their two leading scorers in junior Jordan Zubich and senior Sage Ganyo. Both earning All-State honors last season, the pair are expected to lead MI-B once more, along with returning juniors Gabby Lira and Hali Savela.

