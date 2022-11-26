MOUNTAIN IRON—Graduating half of their eight-player rotation from last year’s lineup, the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team has some shoes to fill, but that won’t stop the Rangers from being the odds on favorite to return to the state tournament out of Section 7A.
Despite losing a large graduating class, the Rangers return their two leading scorers in junior Jordan Zubich and senior Sage Ganyo. Both earning All-State honors last season, the pair are expected to lead MI-B once more, along with returning juniors Gabby Lira and Hali Savela.
That last starting spot and the rest of their depth will be relatively fresh faces that head coach Jeff Buffetta hopes will step into their new roles nicely.
“We have a lot of kids who have been stepping up and getting some experience over the summer,” Buffetta said. “We have some injuries that are hampering our depth a little bit right now but overall we’re happy with where we’re at. When you have four girls that return with a lot of experience, they pair well with a lot of kids who are eager to get that experience themselves. It’ll be fun to watch as that plays out.”
While the returning players come in with plenty of game knowledge, Buffetta hopes those stepping up can find their niche and not worry about having to do too much.
“We have a lot of different options. Some kids are going to be more confident shooters. Some will be better ball handlers or defenders. We need the girls with experience to provide the leadership and I think the rest will take care of itself.”
With Zubich garnering attention nationally and Ganyo being the senior leader of the team, Buffetta says it’s hard not to have a leg up when you look at that pairing.
“Those two are, to me, who you want leading a team. Two girls with a lot of experience. When you look at Jordan and see the experience and exposure she’s seen at a national level and then see Sage as the senior with all that experience as well, you feel good about that. I think a lot of people would be happy to have that coming back.”
Going from four seniors to one isn’t a foreign thing for the Rangers who had no seniors two seasons ago. Going from a veteran-level team to one with more fresh faces should change a few things but it won’t be an obstacle MI-B can’t handle.
“It’s different for sure. Last year we were that older team so there’s definitely a big difference losing that many seniors. We’re adjusting a few things in our game to fit the players we have but overall it should be pretty similar to what we’ve done in past years. Hopefully that early preparation will give us a bit more of an advantage in what we hope to do.”
In the section, teams like Cromwell-Wright, South Ridge, Chisholm and Ely are some of the teams Buffetta expects to compete with the Rangers. If MI-B is healthy by season’s end, however, the Rangers will almost certainly be the tough out they always are.
At last year’s state tournament, the Rangers were bounced in the first round by an under-seeded Minneota team that went on to take second place. MI-B cruised in their final two games to take the consolation title. Leaving state with a somewhat unfulfilled feeling, Buffetta says the Rangers have gotten over that heartbreaking loss.
“We played so much in the summer that we kind of wiped away that state game. It took a while to heal from that because our expectations were to do a little more than we did. We had a summer of getting back at it and getting better. Now we have to set our expectations high again for this year.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl opened the season on Friday taking on Stewartville in a season-opening tournament in Mendota Heights. They’ll follow that up today with a battle against St. Croix Lutheran.
