Rangers red hot in win over Ogichida, 113-52

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team shot lights out from the floor in the first half on their way to a 113-52 win over Fond du Lac Ojibwe Tuesday in Mountain Iron.
The Rangers knocked down 10 three-point shots in the first half alone on their way to a commanding 78-30 lead over the Ogichida.
MI-B got off to a quick 5-0 start with Asher Zubich nailing a three-pointer on the first possession before Mason Clines hit a jumper on the next trip down. Fond du Lac’s Dannin Savage responded with a bucket on an inbounds pay but the Rangers kept moving with Nik Jesch hitting an open layup before Josh Holmes knocked down a three to make it a 10-4 game.
Jesch then floated in another bucket, got a steal on the ensuing possession and put another one in to get the Rangers up 14-4. MI-B’s scoring continued to snowball with Zubich and Jesch exchanging buckets on five straight possessions to put their team up 25-6 with less than seven minutes off the clock.
FDL’s Jordell Brown grabbed a bucket in the paint to stop the bleeding but Clines hit a bucket down low before Jeffrey Kayfes knocked down a three and then a layup to make it 32-1, forcing the Ogichida to take their first timeout.
Out of the break, Zubich got another bucket while Jesch floated one in shortly after. Zubich got the and-one after being fouled going up and completed the three-point play to make it 39-11.
Kayfes, Holmes, Zubich and Clines all continued to find the right shots for MI-B and if the shots weren’t falling, the Rangers were there for a rebound and a putback.
Another three from Holmes later put MI-B up 53-17, forcing another Ogichida timeout. Jesch scored five straight points out of the break with Zubich then continuously attacking the basket to score MI-B’s next nine points, 67-23.
The half came to a close a few minutes later with the Rangers holding a 78-30 lead, essentially putting the game out of reach in 18 minutes. Zubich led at the break with 28 points. Jesch had 16, Kayfes had 14 and Holmes had 13.
The Rangers subbed out their main rotation of players about a third of the way through the second half with a 98-38 lead as they cruised to the 113-52 win. Zubich added 13 more to his total for a game-high 41 points in the win. Jesch finished with 18 while Kayfes had 17. Holmes chipped in with 13. As a team, MI-B hit 14 threes.
After the game, Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Jeff Buffetta said his team did just about everything right against Fond du Lac. Now, it’s about staying consistent.
“The guys are figuring out how to consistently have the energy to compete every night,” Buffetta said. “We’ve had a pretty tough schedule and we’ve been able to come in and compete every day. We’ve had some great moments and some not so good moments.
“Today, things went well for us. Everything we drew up and everything we did seemed to go right. Now, it’s just consistency and being able to keep it up.”
Part of maintaining that consistency is making sure MI-B is playing good team basketball.
“We just want to keep improving on the team aspect of things. We’ve had a lot of good individual moments from several people, but the more we play as a team, the better we’ll be for it.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl will be back in action on Friday when they travel to North woods.
“They’re one of the top teams in the section, if not the top team. They’re good and they always have five scorers on the floor at all times. It’s one of the teams we have to be competitive with.
“If anything, it’ll be a fun game. It’s always a good atmosphere in North Woods and those are the games people should look forward to.
Friday’s game is set for a 7:15 p.m. tip in Cook.
FDL 30 22 — 52
MIB 78 35 — 113
Fond du Lac Ojibwe: Jordell Brown 21, Ricco Defoe 1, Trey Diver 2, Mukwa Bellinger 10, Jordan Brown 3, Preston Foss 3, Dannin Savage 12; Three pointers: Bellinger 1, Jordan Brown 1; Free throws: 6-9; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: TJ DuChamp 3, Asher Zubich 41, Mason Clines 8, Jeffrey Kayfes 17, Braylen Keith 2, Josh Holmes 13, Nikolas Jesch 18, Carlos Hernandez 5, Braxton Negen 2, MiCaden Clines 2, Alex Schneider 2; Three pointers: DuChamp 1, Zubich 4, Kayfes 3, Holmes 3, Jesch 2, Hernandez 1; Free throws: 7-14; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
