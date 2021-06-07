Rangers ‘raring to go’ against Panthers

MOUNTAIN IRON — The No. 2 seed Mountain Iron-Buhl softball team’s coaching staff has had a strategy since their season started in April.
The game plans have worked as the Rangers put together a 15-8 record heading into today’s Section 7A contest against South Ridge at 11 a.m. in Grand Rapids. The Panthers are also a No. 2 seed and also have a 15-8 record.
The theory, said head coach Jesse White, was to put the ball in play as often as possible.
“Make the other team work and good things will happen.’’
Looking back on the last two months, White is pleased with what he has seen.
“I’m really satisfied with the season. The girls have gotten better as the year went on.’’
His Rangers started with some question marks, but “some of the young girls have really pickedit up well.’’
MI-B and the Panthers met before on April 19 with the Rangers coming out on top 9-6.
White recognizes it was early in the 2021 campaign and each team was playing just its second game of the season.
“I know we hit the ball really well against them and played good defense,’’ White said of the prior game.
“I’m confident that we can play with them.’’ Getting on base and timely hitting will again be the key against South Ridge and all of their future opponents.
The Rangers couldn’t get any hits together in Thursday’s 8-2 loss to Silver Bay, but White believes his team will play them better if they meet up again.
“We’ll give everyone good games. The girls are still enthusiastic and they don’t’ want their season to end.’’
No matter what, winning three games to reach the title game is “a tough spot,’’ especially with temperatures near 90 degrees. “It’s going to be tough. They’ll have to focus every inning and give it everything they’ve got.’’
With that in mind, White said his Rangers are ready to take on the section’s best today.
“They’re just raring to go.’’
