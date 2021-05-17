Rangers rally past International Falls, 6-5

INTERNATIONAL FALLS — Mountain Iron-Buhl trailed 5-1 in the fourth before their offense put up six unanswered runs to score a 6-5 win over the Broncos in eight innings.
The Rangers scored one in the fifth and sixth innings, two in the seventh (to tie the contest) and one in the eighth to earn the victory.
The RBI came off the bat of Paris Pontinen, who hit her second double of the game to bring in Ava Butler with the game-winning run. Alix Swanson got the eighth started by reaching first base on a strikeout when the Broncos catcher dropped the ball. Butler came on as a courtesy runner and Pontinen’s big hit came with two MI-B outs on the scoreboard.
Pontinen led the way for the Rangers with two doubles, a single and one RBI, while Desi Milton added two singles and a double and Swanson had one hit and two RBIs.
MI-B head coach Jesse White was pleased with how his offense and the entire team responded to being down 5-1 after walking a couple Broncos and committing a couple errors.
The team also showed its composure in a one-run game, which hasn’t always been the case in the past.
“This time they turned it around and got the job done.’’
That was especially true in the seventh inning when the Rangers were down 5-3. Pontinen proceeded to double, Izzy Ollila got on due to a throwing error and Sam Hoff’s sacrifice grounder brought Pontinen home. The game-tying run came when Ollila scored on a pass ball.
MI-B (11-6) hosts Ely on Wednesday.
