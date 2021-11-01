MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl football team came off their playoff bye week a little rusty.
But their offense started to click when it needed to as the top-seeded Rangers coasted past No. 4 Cook County 48-12 to clinch their seat in the Section 7 Nine-man title game in Aurora on Friday.
“Having that extended time off is sometimes tough on a team,” Rangers coach Dan Zubich said. “I think we came out a little rusty.”
Led by four scores on the ground and one through the air by junior quarterback Asher Zubich, MI-B shook off the rust pretty early to win convincingly.
Mountain Iron-Buhl opened up the scoring in the first quarter when Damian Tapio raced in from 35 yards out to make it a 6-0 game. The two point conversion failed.
The Rangers added to their lead when Micaden Clines picked up a fumble near mid field and raced into the endzone from 43 yards out to make it a 12-0 MIB lead. Zubich ran in the two point conversion and it was a 14-0 Rangers lead.
The MI-B defense shut down the Vikings offense and forced them to punt on the ensuing drive with the Rangers starting their next drive first-and-10 at their own 33.
That spot didn’t last long as Zubich took the snap and raced 67 yards untouched to make it a 20-0 contest. The point after failed.
The Vikings finally got on the board in the second quarter when Paul Dorr crashed in from two yards out to make it a 20-6 Rangers lead.
Mountain Iron-Buhl got the ball on the Cook County 49 yard line after an illegal touching the ball penalty was called on the Vikings during the kick off.
Zubich hit Riley Busch with a pass right from the start of
the drive and the senior raced down to the Vikings eight-yard line. Two plays later, Zubich ran it in from five yards out to make it a 26-6 Rangers lead.
Cook County took control of the ball at the 50 yard line following the MIB kick off.
The Vikings scored on the first play from scrimmage when Dorr hit Amos Falter, who raced 50 yards to the end zone. The point after failed and it was a 26-12 MIB lead.
“They got behind us a couple of times, but that happens,” Zubich said. “That could have been our defense being a little rusty.”
The Rangers closed out the first half scoring when Zubich ran it in from nine yards out to make it a 32-12 game. Busch ran in the two point conversion which made it a 34-12 MIB halftime lead.
“Overall I think we played okay in that first half,” Zubich said. “There were some things that we could work on.”
The Rangers put the game out of reach early in the third quarter when Zubich found Hunter Weigel wide open. The senior brought down the reception and raced 64 yards for a touchdown to make it 40-12.
The Rangers closed out the games scoring with 8:09 to play in the third quarter when Zubich found a hole in the line and twisted his way 67 yards to paydirt, his fourth rushing touchdown of the contest, to make it a 46-12 game. Busch ran in the two point conversion to make it 48-12.
The game was then put on running time at the request of the Cook County coaching staff.
“Our second half was better than the first,” Zubich said. “Defensively we really played better in the last two quarters.”
The Rangers will now face Cherry in the Section 7 Nine-man title game on Friday in Aurora at 7 pm
“We didn’t get to play Cherry during the regular season so we are looking forward to facing them,” Zubich said. “We will have to have a good week of practice and play our game on Friday.”
CC 0 12 0 0 — 12
MIB 20 14 14 0 — 48
First Quarter
M: Damian Tapio 35 run (pass failed)
M: Micaden Clines 43 Fumble recovery (Asher Zubich run)
M: Zubich 67 run (pass failed)
Second Quarter
C: Paul Dorr 2 run (run failed)
M: Zubich 5 run (pass failed)
C: Amos Falter 50 pass from Dorr (run failed)
M: Zubich 9 run (Riley Busch run)
Third Quarter
M: Hunter Weigel 65 pass from Zubich (run failed)
M: Zubich 67 run (Busch run)
Fourth Quarter
No scoring.
