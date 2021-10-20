PROCTOR — The Mountain Iron-Buhl cross country team took to the race course one final time ahead of the section meet, racing Tuesday at the Proctor Lions Invite.
In the Class A girls race, sisters Liz and Kate Nelson took home top honors as they finished in the top two spots. Liz finished in first with a time of 20:15.2 with Kate not far behind at 20:17.5. The MI-B sophomores posted the two fasted times amongst all runners in the three-class meet.
Seventh grader Anna Neyens finished in 25th place with a time of 23:52.3. Aalyah Webb was 39th (26:42.2), Brooke Niska was 41st (27:14.2) and Ava Butler was 42nd (27:55.4).
In the Class A boys race, Jeffrey Kayfes was the top finisher for the Rangers, finishing second with a time of 17:14.9. Kayfes was beaten out by Cromwell-Wright’s Noah Foster (16:47.1). Among all three classes, Kayfes finished with the third fastest time.
Rylen Niska finished in 23rd for MI-B with a time of 20:09.7. Jasper Helander was 39th (23:49.7) and Spencer Sandberg was 43rd (25:01.9).
MI-B will now tackle the Section 7A meet next Thursday at the Cloquet Country Club.
