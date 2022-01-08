Rangers outlast ‘Streaks in back and forth battle, 82-72

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team locked up with Chisholm on Friday night. Rangers junior Asher Zubich poured in 37 points to lead the Rangers to a 82-72 win over the Bluestreaks.
“He was hot in the first half,” MI-B coach Jeff Buffetta said. “But we really started to move the ball in that second half and that led to some easy buckets.”
Chisholm took an early 4-0 lead when Jude Sundquist and July Abernathy got the Bluestreaks offense moving.
The Rangers then scored five straight to grab a lead when Cooper Salinas scored a quick basket and Zubich hit his first of seven three-pointers on the night..
Sundquist put the Bluestreaks back in the lead with a pair of buckets but Zubich knocked down a three-pointer to make it a one point contest.
The teams continued to trade buckets as Sundquist then made a basket and made it a three-point play after the foul.
Salinas made a short jumper to cut the Chisholm lead to two points but the Bluestreaks lead was back up to five when Nathan Showalter hit a three.
Zubich’s third three-pointer, a Salinas layup, and a Mason Clines short jumper gave the Rangers a 19-17 lead.
The teams went back-and-forth until Salinas made another layup and Nikolas Jesch scored a pair of buckets to make it a 27-23 Rangers lead.
The Bluestreaks fought their way back to tie the game at 27-27 when Noah Sundquist put in an easy layup.
Zubich then hit another three-pointer that gave the Rangers a lead that they would not give up the rest of the contest. He hit two more in the half and when the first half horn sounded, the Rangers had a 46-41 lead with Zubich collecting 27 points in the half.
Chisholm fought their way back in the second half and got as close as one point when Sundquist scored a pair of buckets but the Rangers offense was just too much.
Their motion offense took over and led to some easy Jesch buckets as he closed in on 1,000 career points.
He hit a pair of jumpers to make it a 62-57 game and put him just four points away from the milestone. Jesch made a short jumper to make it a 64-57 game.
The Rangers led 66-60 as Jesch put in a layup to reach the 1,000 point milestone. Mountain Iron-Buhl took a time out to let the crowd show their appreciation.
The Bluestreaks tried to get back into the game but the Rangers offense was just too much. Sundquist hit a three-pointer to cut the Rangers lead to nine points but the clock ran out on the Bluestreaks.
“We really moved the ball around in the second half,” Buffetta said. “Chisholm always has some great athletes, so we had to play a solid game tonight.”
To go with Zubich’s big scoring night Jesch ended the game with 20. Sundquist led the Bluestreaks with 30.
The Bluestreaks are back in action on Tuesday, when they travel to face Nashwauk-Keewatin. The Rangers will host Fond du Lac Ojibwe on Tuesday.
CHS 41 31 — 72
MIB 46 36 — 82
Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 14, Jude Sundquist 30, July Abernathy 13, Sean Fleming 7, Nathan Showalter 8; Three pointers: Jude Sunquist 3, Showalter 1; Free throws:8-11; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: None;
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 37, Cooper Salinas 11, Mason Clines 4, Jeffrey Kayfes 3, Josh Holmes 4, Nikolas Jesch 20, Braxton Negan 3; Three pointers: Zubich 7, Jesch 2, Negan 1; Free throws: 4-8; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: None;
