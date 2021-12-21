ESKO — While the Esko Eskomos managed to keep the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team in check for one half of play, they couldn’t contain the Rangers in the second half as MI-B picked up the 66-49 road win Monday night.
Sophomore Jordan Zubich led the way for Rangers with a game-high 27 points. Ava Butler finished with 15. Sage Ganyo added 14.
Avery Kuklinsky paced Esko with 15 points. Kyra Johnson chipped in with 10.
Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Jeff Buffetta praised the Eskomos for a challenging game where some of the Ranger mistakes were taken advantage of.
“Esko is always a tough team,” Buffetta said. “They had a lot of opportunities at the free throw line because of the fouls we had and they made us pay.”
The Eskomos were 20-23 from the charity stripe.
Still, Buffetta said his team played well and were able to lock things down in the second half.
“The girls moved the ball well the whole game and we were able to figure some things out. It’s always a fun road game coming here.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl (6-1) will take on Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Dec. 29 at a holiday tournament in the St. Cloud area.
MIB 32 34 — 66
EHS 25 24 — 49
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 3, Hali Savela 2, Jordan Zubich 27, Sage Ganyo 14, Ava Butler 15, Lauren Maki 5; Three pointers: Zubich 4, Butler 2, Maki 1; Free throws: 11-20; Total fouls: 21; Fouled out: none.
Esko: Jayden Karppinen 9, Aila Gabel 3, Hannah Swanson 4, Kallie Sinnott 4, Avery Kuklinsky 15, Kyra Johnson 10, Kaitlyn Adkins 4; Three pointers: Karppinen 1, Gabel 1, Kuklinsky 1; Free throws: 20-23; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Chisholm 77,
Ely 41
At Ely, trailing just eight points at the half, the Ely girls’ basketball team looked right in the thick of things against Chisholm, 38-30.
But some costly turnovers from the Timberwolves and a dominant night on the boards from the ‘Streaks changed the game in the second half as Chisholm came away with the win 77-41.
Tresa Baumgard led the Bluestreaks with a game-high 22 points. Olivia Hutchings added 17, Katelyn Pearson finished with 17 and Hannah Kne chipped in with 13.
Ely was led by Sarah Visser and Grace LaTourell, each with 12 points.
“They were really tough on the glass and forced some turnovers against us that stifled us in the second half,” Ely head coach Max Gantt said. “We’ll need to put it behind us and find a way to regroup.”
Ely traveled to Cook County on Tuesday night. Results from that game will be in Thursday’s edition of the Mesbai Tribune. Chisholm is set to host Hibbing on Thursday.
CHS 38 39 — 77
Ely 30 11 — 41
Chisholm: Katelyn Pearson 17, Lola Huhta 2, Hannah Kne 13, Jordan Temple 5, Olivia Hutchings 18, Tresa Baumgard 22; Three pointers: Pearson 2, Kne 3, Temple 1; Free throws: 9-14; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Madeline Kallberg 4, Sarah Visser 12, Grace LaTourell 12, Madison Rohr 6, Madeline Perry 7; Three pointers: Visser 1, LaTourell 1; Free throws: 15-19; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Proctor 62,
Virginia 50
At Proctor, the Blue Devils fell to hosting Proctor Monday night, 62-50.
Further details were not made available to the Mesabi Tribune.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Moose Lake/Willow River 86,
Mesabi East 26
At Moose Lake, a dominant performance from the Rebels on their home court meant a rough night for the Mesabi East boys’ basketball team as they fell to Moose Lake/Willow River 87-26
Brayden Leffel led the way for Mesabi East with 10 points. Kaid Kuter added seven. Hayden Sampson finished with nine rebounds.
Mesabi East will host International Falls at 2 p.m. on next Tuesday.
ME 8 18 — 26
MLWR 45 21 — 86
Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel 10, Jordan Latola 4, Kaid Kuter 7, Brody Heinen 2, Sulvoris Wallace 1, Hayden Sampson 2; Three pointers: Leffel 2, Latola 1, Kuter 1; Free throws: 2-6; Total fouls: 5; Fouled out: none.
Moose Lake/Willow River: Stats unavailable.
