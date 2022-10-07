MOUNTAIN IRON — It it was a dress rehearsal for things to come, then the Section 7 Nine-man final is going to be a dandy.
That’s because Mountain Iron-Buhl and Cherry put on a show Friday at the Mountain Iron-Buhl Sports Complex, with the Rangers coming away with a 34-24 victory over the Tigers.
Both teams took jabs at each other, but it would the Rangers, who delivered the knockout punch
“Football is a game of momentum,” Cherry coach Jason Marsh said. “We had it in the first half. They had it in the second half. We had a few miscues there at the end of the game that… It is what it is.
“We’re close. Teams like this, you play 10 games, it’s probably going to be five wins each team. Hopefully, we get another shot at them.”
The Tigers controlled the first half, grabbing a 16-6 lead at the half.
Noah Sundquist and Kaleb Rinerson scored touchdowns on 11- and 6-yard runs following Mountain Iron-Buhl turnovers — one fumble and one misplayed lateral.
The Rangers did get one score, a 2-yard touchdown run by Braylen Keith to make it 16-6 at the half.
Mountain Iron-Buhl coach Dan Zubich said he felt fortunate to be only down by 10 heading into the second half.
“It was terrible,” Zubich said. “We did everything wrong that we could have done wrong. We had a fumble on the one. Asher (Zubich) called an audible when we had a screen called, and they were sending the heat.
“That was another fumble, another lost opportunity. I told them that they talk too much, just go out there and play. They were fired up in the second half.”
How fired up? Fired up enough to grab the momentum in the second half, which the Rangers rode to the win.
In the third quarter, it only took Mountain Iron-Buhl 1:59 to score and make it 16-12 on a 8-yard run by Damian Tapio.
The Rangers did it mostly on the ground, picking up big chunks of yardage.
“We had them on that one pass we dropped for a touchdown, which was another first-half blunder, but they were way back,” Zubich said. “The box was still light, but they were blitzing.
“They eventually took our veer away, so we had to go with some other stuff, but the veer was working well there for a while.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl’s defense stopped Cherry on its ensuing possession, then the Rangers took the lead when Zubich scored on a 3-yard run, getting big chunks of yardage in the process.
“They have those big linemen, and their line is a little stronger than ours up front,” Zubich said. “(Gunnar) Adkins and (Jake) Koskela are good in there, and Noah (Asuma) can play there too.
“We thought we could take advantage of their linebackers, but you have to get to them. That’s what I was worried about. Can we get to the next level?”
Mountain Iron-Buhl scored the first touchdown of the fourth quarter to take a 26-16 lead as the Tigers’ defense was reeling.
“They made some adjustments at halftime,” Marsh said. “I said before that this was a match-up game. They saw matchups, and we saw matchups. They took advantage of a few matchups in the second half.
“That was a big difference on the defensive side of the ball. Offensively, they started mixing stuff around. A play call here, and execution there, but you have to make a stop.”
Now, Cherry needed to grab that momentum back, and the Tigers did that on their next possession.
On fourth down, Sundquist threw downfield to Noah Asuma, who hauled it in for a 53-yard score to make it 26-24.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Zubich said. “I was like, ‘He’s not catching that.’ He caught it. We have a sophomore corner, and he’s good. We had him covered. He looked before Noah looked, he slowed down and it went over his head for a touchdown.
“Other than that, in the second half, our defense was good.”
That defense was put to the test the next time the Tigers had the ball.
It looked like Cherry might take the lead when Isaac Asuma made a one-handed, diving catch at the Rangers’ 17-yard line.
That catch didn’t surprise Marsh.
“He’s a great athlete,” Marsh said. “They took advantage of some matchups, and we took advantage of some matchups.”
That’s when the Rangers’ defense stood up to the challenge, turning the ball over on downs to keep that two-point lead.
“That would have been a huge momentum shift, scoring when we were down there,” Marsh said. “We were driving, but we didn’t punch it in at the end there. We have to finish drives. We were close.
“I’m happy with how the boys played. We are looking forward to, hopefully, getting the opportunity to play them again.”
After that, Mountain Iron-Buhl took the ball down and scored on a 3-yard pass from Zubich to Riley Busch to seal the game.
That didn’t take away from the way Cherry played the whole game.
“Our kids competed,” Marsh said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the guys. You have two good teams, two state-ranked teams. It’s going to be a one-possession game either way, whoever comes out on top.
“There’s a good chance we’ll see them again here. We’re looking forward to it already. That’s the reality.”
CHS 8 8 0 8 — 24
MIB 6 0 14 14 — 34
First Quarter:
C — Noah Sundquist 11 run (Sundquist pass to Andrew Staples)
Second Quarter:
MIB — Braylen Keith 2 run (run failed)
C — Kaleb Rinerson 6 run (Sundquist pass to Isaac Asuma)
Third Quarter:
MIB — Damian Tapio 8 run (run failed)
MIB — Asher Zubich 3 run (Zubich pass to Mason Clines)
Fourth Quarter:
MIB — Zubich 20 run (pass failed)
C — Noah Asuma 53 pass from Sundquist (Sundquist pass to Isaac Asuma)
MIB — Riley Busch 3 pass from Zubich (Zubich run)
Chisholm 36,
East Central 14
FINLAYSON — The Bluestreaks picked up their fifth win of the season with the 22-point victory over the Eagles Friday.
No other information was available on the game.
Esko 77,
Hibbing 6
ESKO — The Eskomos defeated the Bluejackets at home Friday.
No other information was available on the game.
