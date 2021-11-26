MENDOTA HEIGHTS — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team got their season started Friday at the Twin Cities Thanksgiving Tip Off event at St. Thomas Academy.
In their first of two games scheduled this weekend, the Rangers took on St. Croix Lutheran, a top ten Class AAA team last season who has now moved down to Class AA.
While MI-B held a late lead, some costly errors near the end of the contest handed the game to the Crusaders, 77-72.
Ava Butler led the Rangers in scoring with 19 points. Sage Ganyo added 18. Hali Savela finished with 13.
Laura Hauge led all scorers in the contest with 28 points for St. Croix Lutheran. Zoey Washington added 15 and Ella Avery chipped in with 11.
On his team’s season-opening performance, MI-B head coach Jef Buffetta said he liked the way his team fought until the end.
“I was happy with how we battled,” Buffetta said. “We played with a lot of energy and battled through some foul trouble. Jordan [Zubich] played very limited minutes in the game but we persevered and did other things out there that I liked.
“I think that we fought hard. We had a six-point lead with a couple minutes to go but we had a few untimely errors that cost us. There’s a lot we can learn from this game.”
The Rangers (0-1) will play in their second game today when they face off with Holy Family Catholic at 3:45 p.m. Looking ahead to the Fire, Buffetta expects another very tough game.
“We watched them play today and they’re very good so it should be another battle. It’ll be a good learning experience for us either way so we’ll just need to keep fighting out there.”
MIB 32 40 — 72
SCL 37 40 — 77
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 4, Hali Savela 13, Jordan Zubich 8, Brooke Niska 5, Sage Ganyo 18, Ava Butler 19, Lauren Maki 5; Three pointers: Zubich 2, Niska 1, Ganyo 1, Butler 1; Free throws: 19-24; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: Zubich, Niska.
St. Croix Lutheran: Llah Little 9, Laura Hauge 28, Ella Avery 11, Zoey Washington 15, Maya Penn 5, Haley Orvik 9; Three pointers: Little 1, Hauge 4, Washington 3; Free throws: 17-23; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.