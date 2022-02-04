CHERRY — The top ranked Class A girls basketball team did what they needed to do on Thursday night, playing some tough defense and hitting eight 3-point buckets on their way to a 94-29 win over Cherry.
“We played really well tonight,” Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta said. “We really are playing some good defense.”
The Rangers raced out to a quick 17-2 lead in the first half.
Jordan Zubich scored six quick points and Sage Ganyo scored five of her own.
The Rangers lead was up to 21-3 and Tigers coach Dan Grotberg took a time out.
Following the tome out Zubich hit back to back 3-pointers and added a layup to make it a 29-4 contest.
The Rangers added to their lead when Gabby Lira made a pair of free throws, Ganyo made a layup and Brooke Niska added a pair of free throws to make it a 35-4 contest.
Cherry stopped the scoring streak when Faith Zganjer hit a free throw and Jillian Sadjak hit a 3-pointer to make it a 35-8 contest.
Zubich continued her hot shooting by hitting a pair of short jumpers and a free throw and the Rangers lead was up to 42-10.
When the clock ran out in the half the Rangers had a 52-14 lead.
Zubich scored 21 in the half to lead Mountain Iron-Buhl.
“It was a good half,” Buffetta said. “Both teams had a lot of fans here tonight so it was a fun for the girls.”
The Rangers increased their lead in the second half when they went on a 11-2 scoring streak to make it a 68-18 game.
Zubich then hit her final 3-pointer of the night to make it a 76-23 game.
The Rangers led 81-27 when the game was put into running time.
The Rangers cleared out their bench and got all of their players some quality playing time.
The horn sounded and the Rangers came away with the 65 point win.
Zubich ended the game with 28 to lead the Rangers while Ganyo added 21.
Lauren Staples led the Tigers with 13.
Mountain Iron-Buhl will host Ely on Monday while Cherry will travel to North Woods on Tuesday.
MIB 52 42 — 94
CHS 14 15 — 29
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 2, Hali Savela 5, Jordan Zubich 28, Brooke Niska 7, Gabby Lira 7, Sage Ganyo 21, Ava Butler 10, Suzy Aubrey 3, Anna Neyens 5, Lauren Maki 6; Three pointers: Zubich 3, Ganyo 3, Aubrey 1, Neyens 1; Free throws: 22-25; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: None;
Cherry: Lauren Staples 13, Anna Serna 4, Kaylynn Cappo 1, Faith Zganjer 5, Jillian Sadjak 6; Three pointers: Sadjak 1; Free throws: 8-14; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: Mackenna Ridge;
Ely 55
Eveleth-Gilbert 38
At Eveleth, the Ely girls’ basketball team picked up a road win on Thursday, downing Eveleth-Gilbert 55-38.
Madeline Perry led the way for the Timberwolves with 19 points. Sarah Visser added 12 for Ely.
Anna Westby paced the Golden Bears in the loss with 16 points. Alex Flannigan chipped in with 11.
Ely will travel to Mountain Iron-Buhl on Monday. Eveleth-Gilbert will travel to Hibbing on Tuesday.
Ely 24 31 — 55
EG 19 19 — 38
Ely: Madeline Kallberg 6, Sarah Visser 12, Grace LaTourell 3, Clare Thomas 6, Madison Rohr 9, Madeline Perry 19; Three pointers: Rohr 1; Free throws: 4-13; Total fouls: 7; Fouled out: none.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Anna Westby 16, Julia Lindseth 3, Lauren Lautigar 3, Alex Flannigan 11, Morgan Marks 2, Allie Bittmann 3; Three pointers: Westby 4, Lindseth 1; Free throws: 7-11; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
