MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl softball team has struggled to get runners across home plate in bases loaded situations this season.
That was not the case on Thursday as the Rangers exploded for a massive seven-run fourth inning to get the win over Mesabi East, 11-4.
Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Jesse White said everything came together for his team in that inning, saying his team was due for a breakout game.
“They came together and that’s the inning we’ve been looking for all year,” White said. “It’s been there and that’s the team we expected to have when we started the season. It’s just taken us a while to get there. We wanted them to get on base, work the pitcher, be disciplined and good things will happen and that’s exactly what happened.”
The Rangers struck first in the bottom of the first inning. Isabelle Mattson got things moving with one out on an infield single. One out later, she stole her way to second before Elle Otto banged a double to left field for the score.
Mesabi East answered in the top of the third with McKenzie Pokorny hitting a liner to left with one out. After stealing her way to second base, Pokorny made her way home after Giants pitcher Jasmine Heikkila smacked a double to right field for the score.
Heikkila was the next to come home for Mesabi East. She stole her way to third with Hannah Williams at the plate and then sprinted home on a wild pitch to make it a 2-1 game.
Both Heikkila and MI-B pitcher Alix Swanson were hitting their spots in the bottom of the third and top of the fourth, respectively, but the Rangers took a lead they wouldn’t surrender in the home half of the fourth innings.
Desi Milton got things going for MI-B with a triple to right field. Elle Otto quickly scored her with a single to left. Otto then came home herself when Sam Hoff hit a triple to left to make it a 3-2 game in favor of the Rangers.
Swanson was the next MI-B hitter to come out big, hitting a single up the middle for the score. The bases were then loaded up with Heikkila walking Izzy Ollila and Jersey Yernatich reaching on an infield single.
A walk to Colie Otto scored another MI-B run before Maleah Milton hit one to shallow center field for the RBI single, 6-2. With the bases still loaded, a walk to Mattson brought another run home.
Mountain Iron-Buhl got their final run of the fourth inning with Elle Otto scoring Colie Otto on the RBI groundout.
Mesabi East aimed to pick up the pieces in the top of the fifth inning and brought a pair of runs across the plate to limit the fourth inning damage.
Pokorny picked up her second hit of the day with a single to left-center. After she stole her way to second, James ripped an RBI double to left for the score. James stole her way to third with Heikkila at the plate before her pitcher scored her on the RBI groundout to make it an 8-4 game in favor of the Rangers.
The pair of pitchers settled in once more over the next inning with each only seeing one over the minimum, but MI-B found one more solid inning, plating three in the bottom of the sixth.
Maleah Milton reached on a leadoff error to start the inning. After stealing her way to second, a single to right from Mattson put runners on the corners. Mattson then stole her way to second with Desi Milton at the plate with Milton hitting the RBI single to left to score two runs, 10-4.
Desi Milton stole her way from first to third base on the next at-bat with Hoff scoring her on the RBI groundout, 11-4.
Swanson pitched a clean seventh inning for the Rangers as they came away with the 11-4 win on their home turf.
“It was a back-and-forth, tight game early on,” White said. “Everybody was a little tight and frustrated but we had that big inning and that changed it. We’ve had innings like that this year where we weren’t able to get runners across, but today we did what we were supposed to do.”
Mesabi East head coach Matt Zimmer said his team began to settle down in the fourth after getting the first out, but it was too little, too late by that point.
“We struggled hitting our spots pitching that inning,” Zimmer said. Then they hit the gaps when they put it in play. There’s not a whole lot we can do when they’re putting it where we aren’t standing. When we finally broke the ice and gut one out, we were able to get out of it. Without that inning, I think we play a whole different game but that’s what you try to avoid.”
White commended his team’s defense as well, saying it was one of the team’s best games so far this year.
“We started the year with a lot of errors and today I don’t think we had one. Everybody did their job, knocked the ball down and made the plays they had to make. That was our best game both defensively and offensively, I think.”
For Zimmer and the Giants, there was confidence near the top of the lineup, with the 2-3-4 hitters Pokorny, James and Heikkila finding success Thursday.
“The top of our lineup did really well. They were on base and we counted on them for all four of our runs. McKenzie put the ball in play, got two hits. Kaitlynn had a nice double and an RBI. They’re leading us but the rest will come around.”
The Giants hope to get three games in today in Grand Rapids at the Iron Range Conference Tournament. Despite having their own turf field at home, getting games in has still been a challenge for Mesabi East.
“This is really only our third game. It’s tough for us to even get out there. I think the next few weeks, the weather will help us. Getting the games in Grand Rapids tomorrow will help us. We need more games to get up to that game speed. The more innings we get under our belts, the more at-bats we take and the more plays we can make in the field.”
White and the Rangers will welcome in North Woods today and hope to keep the positive momentum moving.
“We played a good game today and it’s a game that we’ve been waiting to have for a few weeks now. The kids know what they have to do to win these games and right now they’re doing those things well.”
Ely 12
Deer River 0, F/5
At Ely, the Timberwolves welcomed in Deer River on Thursday and came away with a 12-0 win in five innings.
Madeline Kallberg led the way at the plate for Ely with a triple and two RBIs. Kate Coughlin added a hit and two runs scored.
Zoe Mackenzie got the win for Ely in the circle, pitching five shutout innings. She surrendered three hits and struck out six.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Vermilion 24, 18
Mesabi Range 10 7
At Aurora, the Mesabi Range Lady Norse dropped both games of a doubleheader Thursday falling to Vermilion 24-10 in game one and 18-7 in game two.
Grace Phenning got the start in game one and took the loss as she struggled to get out of the first inning. Phenning gave up 18 runs (eight earned) on eight hits and seven walks. She struck out the lone out she recorded.
Amelia Fritz came in on relief and gave up six runs (one earned) on two hits and six walks. She struck out eight.
At the plate, the Lady Norse put up eight runs in the first inning and three in the third. Helen Phenning was 3-4 with three RBIs, a home run and two runs scored. Grace Phenning was 2-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Julia Knapper was 3-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
In game two, Fritz got the start in the circle and took the loss, giving up 18 runs (nine earned) on 10 hits and eight walks over three and two-thirds innings. She fanned three in the process. Grace Phenning earned the final out.
At the plate, Hailey Aho was 1-2 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. MJ Malecha finished 2-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Helen Phenning was 2-3 with an RBI.
Mesabi Range (5-15, 4-6 MCAC North) will travel to Itasca on Saturday for a pair of games. First pitch is set for noon.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Rainy River 7,
Mesabi Range 1
At Brainerd, after taking the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday over the Voyageurs, the Mesabi Range baseball team was dealt a loss in game two, 7-1.
Tom Nemanich took the loss for Mesabi Range on the mound, giving up four runs (all earned) on four hits and two walks over three innings. All four runs were given up on a grand slam in the third inning.
Emmot Nathan came on in relief in the fourth and gave up three runs on two hits and eight walks over the last four innings.
At the plate, Gage Kracht, Brandon Lind and Cole Meyer collected Mesabi Range’s three hits. Jackson Bode had an RBI. Daniel Moore was walked three times and scored a run.
Mesabi Range (9-17 overall, 3-1 MCAC North) will play a doubleheader in Ely on Saturday against Vermilion. Start time is set for 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.