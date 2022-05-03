KEEWATIN — The Mountain Iron-Buhl High School softball team is used to playing on a turf field where the bounces are all nice and smooth.
The Rangers were out of their element Tuesday, playing on a dirt infield, but they adjusted just fine as they rolled to a 15-9 victory over Nashwauk-Keewatin at Pete Filippi Field.
It took a couple of innings in the field to get the hang of things, but Mountain Iron-Buhl coach Jesse White said they handled it well.
“The turf is always different,” White said. “It’s faster. Ground balls come at you smoother. In the first inning, we had two little dribblers to short, and she wasn’t moving. She was waiting on them like on turf.
“It was, ‘OK, you have to remember what it’s like to play on dirt. It’s a different game. It’s a little bit of a disadvantage, but we adjusted quickly enough.”
That adjustment was in the field, not at the plate.
The Rangers put their hitting shoes on right from the first inning on.
In the first, Isabelle Mattson had an RBI groundout and one run scored on an error, then in the second, Maleah Milton hit a two-run singles and Desirae Milton and Elle Otton had run-scoring base hits as Mountain Iron-Buhl put up six runs.
“I liked that they were aggressive,” White said. “That’s what we’ve been working on. We could have still had some better at bats. Some of the girls were a little jumpy, lunging at the ball, trying to do too much.
“Once they settled down and worked the count, they did a nice job.”
The only problem, the Spartans matched the Rangers run-for-run in the first two innings.
In the first, Addy Gangl rapped an RBI double. That was followed by an RBI single off the bat of Jocelyn Maki.
In the second, Gangl had a run-scoring single, then Maki hit a three-run home run to tie it 6-6.
“They would get a couple of runs, then we’d battle back,” Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Dave Duttenhefer said. “Our bats finally came alive today. We had some girls step up, some that may have been struggling earlier in the year.
“We had three or four extra-base hits, and Jocelyn had that home run. Addy had a good day hitting, and Rose (Kuhlman) had a nice triple. Sophia (DeNucci) had a three-hit game. We’re starting to put some things together here.”
After Mountain Iron-Buhl went scoreless in the third, Nashwauk-Keewatin responded with one run in that same inning as DeNucci had an RBI groundout, scoring Kuhlman, who tripled.
Unfortunately for the Spartans, that would be the only lead they would have during the game.
“We took a lead, our first of the year, but it’s making plays right now,” Duttenhefer said. “We’re shooting ourselves in the foot. We make a couple of good plays, then we miss cuts. Right now, we’re hurting ourselves.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl would score five runs in the fourth to take the lead for good.
Mattson had a run-scoring double; Sam Hoff an RBI single; Otto a two-run single; and Alix Swanson an RBI fielder’s choice ground ball.
“That’s been our MO all season where we get to the middle of the game, and they settle down,” White said. “They see the ball well and run the bases better. They work the pitcher.
“You have to get on base and make the other team panic. That’s what we did. We were aggressive, and I liked it.”
The Rangers scored once in the fifth on an RBI single by Hoff, then Mountain Iron-Buhl added three more in the sixth to take a 15-6 lead.
Colie Otto hit a sacrifice fly, Mattson had an RBI single and Desirea Milton knocked in a run when she reached on an error.
“That was important, especially coming off last week,” White said. “On Friday, we lost to North Woods. It was 9-6 in the bottom of the seventh, and they put four runs up on us. We’re still hurting from that one, so to see them put another inning up, I liked it.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin did put two runs up in the seventh, one scoring on an error and the other crossing home plate on a single by Gangl.
Duttenhefer said his team has been making progress in the three games they’ve played thus far.
“I thought we were even with Mountain Iron-Buhl,” Duttenhefer said. “It’s us shooting ourselves in the foot. They’re a little more experienced, and we only have two seniors. We had some girls play last year, but there’s four or five girls that haven’t played varsity ball.
“We’re starting to make progress.”
Kaydince Thoennes pitched for the Spartans. She gave up 12 hits in seven innings. She struck out four and walked 11.
Swanson tossed seven innings of 11-hit ball. She fanned six and walked four.
MIB 240 513 0 — 15 12 4
NK 241 000 2 — 9 11 4
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Alix Swanson (W) and Elle Otto; Nashwauk-Keewatin: Kaydince Thoennes (L) and Rose Kuhlman; 2B — Isabelle Mattson, Sophie DeNucci, Addy Gangl; 3B — Kuhlman; HR — Jocelyn Maki.
