MOUNTAIN IRON — The No. 2-seeded Mountain Iron-Buhl softball team didn’t take anything for granted Tuesday in their Section 7A playoff opener against visiting Nashwauk-Keewatin.
The Rangers defeated the Spartans 17-2 on May 5, but MI-B remained focused on the task at hand to score a 7-1 first round victory. MI-B now takes on No. 3 Silver Bay at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Cloquet.
“They played way better than the first time we played,’’ head coach Jesse White said, including improved defense and pitching, which was “a credit to them. Our girls responded well to that. They didn’t come in here thinking we were going to roll over them because we beat them earlier. We know it’s the playoffs. Everybody starts at zero. So I’m proud of the way they played.’’
The Rangers rode a strong start and the arm of Cece Schneider to the tournament win.
“Cece pitched well. She did a good job. She kept the game in control. She did her job real well today,’’ White added. “She pitched a real good game and she came here ready to play’’ after recently graduating. “She wanted to finish strong, so that was nice to see.’’
While Schneider was keeping N-K off balance, the Rangers got their bats going in the home half of the first.
MI-B loaded up the bases and Sam Hoff got the Rangers on the as she scored on a wild pitch. Paris Pontinen ended up drawing a walk before Desi Milton stole home to make it 2-0. MI-B added the final out of the inning on Alix Swanson’s infield out, which brought in another Ranger for a 3-0 lead after the first.
The Spartans were kept off the board again in the second and MI-B went to work with two outs in the bottom half of the frame. Sam Hoff smacked a triple to deep right field and Maleah Milton followed that up with an RBI double down the left field line to make it 4-0. Desi Milton proceeded to get her own triple to center field, which brought in Maleah Milton from second for a 5-0 lead after two innings complete.
N-K found a little offense of their own in the third as Kiara Clusiau drew a walk and Harmony Folstad singled to right field with two outs. With runners on first and third, Addy Gangl connected for an RBI single to cut the lead to 5-1.
Gangl came on to pitch for N-K and held the Rangers in check until the bottom of the sixth. MI-B was still leading 5-1 with Alix Swanson at the plate. Swanson was hit by a pitch and Isabella Ollila later connected for a single to right field. MI-B was able to add their sixth run as an errant N-K throw from the outfield back to first allowed one Ranger to come home.
Hoff knocked in the final run with an RBI single that made it 7-1 heading to the top of the seventh.
The Spartans proceeded to get a infield single with two outs, but left the runner stranded as N-K’s final batter grounded out.
White was happy to see his club get out to the early lead and said the pitching change did affect his hitters.
“It probably threw them off a little bit,’’ he said, with the difference in speed and location between the two pitchers.
The girls made the adjustment in the sixth, While said, to add those two insurance runs. “Everybody did their job today.’’
Asked about the early season loss, N-K head coach Maria Peluso said MI-B and the Spartans were two completely different teams. The Rangers had played 11 or 12 games already, while it was only the fourth contest for N-K due to having five starters on COVID-19 quarantine and some poor weather cancellations.
“We battled that all season, but we have our full squad here today and it’s a world of a difference. We battled through more than a team should. We made that progress and we improved. That’s what a coach can ask for.’’
Peluso agreed that the pitching change made a big difference for her squad.
“Kaydince (Thoennes), our first pitcher, she’s stepped up for us in more ways than we could ever ask her this season. She’s a gamer. We have her on that mound for a reason.’’
Gangle, meanwhile, “stepped in and came and saved the day for us. She limits those teams to routine plays. Good hitting teams like MI-B limited to routine plays and we have quick innings.’’
She added the future of Spartan softball is looking good with Addy and Kadence on the mound.
“We limited MI-B to very minimal hits compared to the hits they’ve had all season,’’ Peluso said. “So that’s one thing we’ll step away being proud of.’’
The N-K head coach also gave a shout out to her four seniors: Johnnie Waldvogel, Harmony Folstad, Kiara Clusiau and Emily Howard.
“The leadership in those four seniors. I’ve never seen anything like it. They’re what brought this team here today. I’m proud of them for it and I know they have good things in their future.’’
No. 5 Ely 17,
No. 4, Littlefork-Big Falls 15
At Littlefork, the Timberwolves got a two-run single in the seventh from Sydni Richards and held off the Vikings to score a 17-15 first-round playoff win on the road.
Ely’s Katrina Seliskar picked up the win the the circle as she fanned two and allowed five earned runs on 11 hits.
Charly Flom led the way for the Wolves with a 3-for-4 effort, while Richards added a pair of hits.
Ely head coach Cory Lassi said his girls battled back throughout the game. His club went down 6-1 going into the third, took a 12-6 lead after the fourth and eventually surrendered six runs to Littlefork-Big Falls in the sixth to tie the game 15-15.
However, they didn’t let any of it get to them.
“They just kept plugging away,’’ Lassi said.
Ely will now take on No. 1 Barnum at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Cloquet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.