Rangers looking for signature win in stacked Section 7A

MOUNTAIN IRON — Since taking over the role of head coach for the Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team in 2019, Jeff Buffetta and his team have yet to find their signature win over a top team in Section 7A.
Buffetta and the Rangers hope that changes this season as they return a stacked lineup of shooters that will look to contend with the best of the section.
“Hopefully we’re better this year,” Buffetta said. “We have a lot of guys back but we have a lot to prove. We haven’t beaten any of the really good teams yet since I’ve been here and until we can prove we can compete and beat one of them, we have a ways to go. We just haven’t gotten to that point yet.”
Graduating just one in post Lukas Madsen, the Rangers lose the little presence they had in the paint. A team without much length, the Rangers will have to rely on their experienced roster of shooters to get it done this year while hoping to develop a presence down low as the season goes on.
“Lukas played a good, solid role on our team last year. He was a good guy to have inside and gave us some valuable minutes. One of the things we’ll need to create this year is that inside presence and there are some guys we hope can step in there.”
Senior guards Braxton Negen, Jeffrey Kayfes and Hunter Weigel return for Mountain Iron-Buhl. While they’re experienced varsity players on the court, their leadership off the court will be just as important.
“All three have put in a lot of time. We expect a lot of leadership out of them and expect them to fill that role for us like leaders should. If they do that, they’ll have successful seasons.”
Negen, along with juniors Asher Zubich, Mason Clines, Josh Holmes and Nik Jesch make up the Rangers starting five. A solid junior class will hopefully be bolstered later in the season by Riley Busch, who broke his hand during the football season.
“That hurts since he was a junior that started for us last year. We’re hoping he can be back in February to give us a boost. We have a lot of experience from the juniors. Asher and Nik have been playing since they were young and they have significant experience already. We really need them to step up and take the game to another level, not only individually but as leaders with our team concepts if we want to step up from there.”
Freshman guard MiCaden Clines and freshman forward Cooper Salinas will also get significant time for the Rangers.
“We’re excited about our underclassman. There’s a couple players people haven’t seen yet that should provide some depth for us.”
Salinas at 6-foot-3 is the tallest player on the team and Buffetta hopes he and veteran Mason Clines will be able to find success close to the hoop.
“We want to be active and use this inside-out concept and play with it but we still need some of these guys to emerge more in the post. We can have three guys ready to shoot the three on the outside, but defending them is easy if we don’t have a game in the post to work with.”
Buffetta, like the rest of the section, is aware of how competitive this year’s playoff race will be with Deer River, North Woods, Cherry and Northland all bringing back a bulk of their players from last season.
“They’re all veteran teams that can play ball. I think our guys are close but we have to prove that we can play with them.
“7A is very competitive. I mention those four but South Ridge is back with two six-foot-nine guys. Ely is always solid. When you look at the top eight or nine teams, everybody has a chance of knocking somebody off. If we get to that top tier, we can give ourselves a chance to make a run.”
The key to everything will be making the most of their time at practice.
“We need solid practice and solid reps in our practices. The guys have been working hard which is nice to see. If we can create a little bit more discipline and create some consistency in our style of play, hopefully that can transfer to game night.”
MI-B opened the season with a win over Hill City on Thursday. They will travel to Cherry on Monday.
