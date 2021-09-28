MILACA — Runners from all over the state convened at the Stones Throw Golf Course in Milaca this past weekend for the nation’s largest high school cross country race: The Milaca Mega Meet.

Divied up into four separate divisions, runners from the area competed with hundreds of other harriers from like-sized schools on Saturday.

In the Division 4 boys’ race, Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Jeffrey Kayfes was the top runner from the area, taking sixth place out of 195 with a time of 17:01.9.

In the Division 4 girls’ race, Kate and Liz Nelson took to the course for the Rangers, with Kate taking home 14th with a time of 20:21.3 and Liz finishing in 17th just behind her at 20:32.4. 164 runners competed in the D4 girls race.

In the Division 3 boys’ race, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin came away with a third place finish out of 24 teams, placing two runners inside the top 10. Senior Daniel Olson earned an eighth place finish with a time of 17:23.9 while Connor Thoennes crossed the finish line in 10th with a time of 017:29.7.

On the girls’ side, GNK finished in 10th place out of 20 teams and were led by junior Emma Williams in 27th place (21:04.3)

In the boys’ Division 2 race, Rock Ridge led the way for the Iron Range, taking home fifth place out of 21 teams. The Wolverines were led by Aaron Nelson, who finished in seventh place with a time of 16:42.5.

Teammate Cameron Stocke was not far behind in 10th place with a time of 16:53.8. Freshman Jack Kendall crossed the finish line in 26th place with a time of 17:34.4.

The Hibbing boys finished the meet in 17th place and were led by Lucas Arnhold in 82nd place (18:55.3). Taite Murden was 83rd with a time of 18:55.4.

In the girls’ Division 2 race, the Hibbing girls took home seventh out of 17 teams. Abigail Theien led the way for the Bluejackets with a time of 20:57.6, enough for 27th place.

The Rock Ridge girls took home 11th place and were led by Lexi Lamppa in 22 nd place. Lamppa finished with a time of 20:47.4.

Area runners will bring things back home on Thursday at the Hibbing Invite.

