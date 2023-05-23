MOUNTAIN IRON—The Mountain Iron-Buhl softball team will see what they’ve learned so far this season and find out just how far they can take their season as they open up the Section 7A playoffs today hosting Ely at 4:30 p.m.

The Rangers picked up the seven-seed in the tournament and will take on the 10th-seeded Timberwolves in a first round game. The winner moves into Thursday’s final eight at Cloquet’s Braun Park with the loser seeing their season come to an end.

