MOUNTAIN IRON—The Mountain Iron-Buhl softball team will see what they’ve learned so far this season and find out just how far they can take their season as they open up the Section 7A playoffs today hosting Ely at 4:30 p.m.
The Rangers picked up the seven-seed in the tournament and will take on the 10th-seeded Timberwolves in a first round game. The winner moves into Thursday’s final eight at Cloquet’s Braun Park with the loser seeing their season come to an end.
After seeing his team earn the No. 7 seed, MI-B head coach Jesse White thinks it’s a fitting place for his squad based on the way things have gone so far this season.
“That’s about where we should have landed,” White said. “If a couple games go a different way, we’d be a higher seed but we’re right around the teams we’ve played close with.”
MI-B and Ely split their two regular season games this year in a doubleheader on May 15. If his team is going to take the rubber match today, White says they’ll need to come out firing.
“We came out ready to play the first game with them. We were ready to win and wanted to play hard. The second game got to us. We had six, seven games in a row before that so we were just a little exhausted emotionally and physically. I don’t think we’ll have that problem this time.”
With the late start to spring, White says it’s been a tiring season for his squad and many others. Now that playoffs are here, that has to be put behind them.
“I think the energy level is good. The girls are of course tired because it’s been a strange season crammed into a short amount of time. I think they know that we can compete with anybody if we bring our A-game. We should have that starting tomorrow and carry it as far as we go in the playoffs.”
In order to start on the right foot today, White says his team will need to limit the defensive miscues that have been the factor in a number of lost games.
“Mental mistakes and errors in the field have been our biggest problem all year. We just have to play a clean game and jump on them quick. If we can do that and keep the pedal down for seven innings, we’ll be fine.”
Some of those errors crept up in the second half of their doubleheader with Ely earlier this season. White says those and a few other things they learned were key at practice Monday.
“There’s a couple things we’ll work on today that we took away from those games with them.
We saw a few things and a few things happened that we didn’t like that we’ll need to clean up.”
Regardless, White is liking what he’s seeing heading into the postseason. Earning the right to host a playoff game in the first round is a move in the right direction for MI-B.
“The girls are excited to have a home game again in the first round and play one more game here. We didn’t have that last year so it’s nice to be back at that point. We like the draw. We feel good going into the playoffs.
“We know it’s like a second season. That’s what we’ve been preaching all year. The season has been building towards this and anything can happen from here on in.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.