MOUNTAIN IRON — Entering their second year as head coaches for the Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ and girls’ track teams, Frank Cerar and Kristen Busch are aiming to build a strong culture for Ranger Track and Field.
After losing last year to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rangers have some big losses from two years ago as well as last year that need to be filled. Those losses include Dillon Drake, Maggie Kayfes, Kalisha Niska, McKinley Kvas and Nels Parenteau.
The Rangers bring back plenty of athletes with experience with Elijah Goggleye, Dan Rudolph, Ryan Drake, Jeffrey Kayfes, Erika Goodrie, Carlos Hernandez, Matt Morgan, Alex Schneider, Liz Nelson, Kate Nelson and Landon Kniefel amongst the veterans.
Others on this year’s squad include Luke Madson, Sidney Mattila, Peyton Sandberg, Ian Villebrun, Spencer Sandberg, Angel Moore, Jarron Alto, Mya Gallus, Kristina Goggleye, Shay Busch, Ginny Moe and Isaiah Goggleye.
As with many schools with lower enrollment, the Rangers will need to contend with a lack of depth due to their low numbers, but the new coaches are excited to get things moving after an entire year off.
“We are so grateful to have a season this spring,” Cerar said. “It’s an excellent way to wrap up a challenging school year. We felt so terrible for our seniors last spring. Our athletes have been anxious to get back out there and tear off some great times and marks.”
Ultimately, the building of a culture while also having a fun experience come before winning and losing, but Mountain Iron-Buhl hopes to field competitive athletes at various spots across the meet program.
“We have an excellent, supportive group of athletes this spring. We’ve already seen them set goals and accomplish them. There’s lots of enthusiasm too. We’re focusing on building confidence and encouraging them to try events outside of their comfort zones. Already this year, kids have shown tremendous potential both at their normal and new events. We hope to continue to develop a solid foundation for the program and help our kids use hard work to earn themselves a lot of success.”
