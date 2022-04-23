MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl softball team had a breakout year in 2021, finishing with a 13-7 record and securing a No. 2 seed in the section playoffs.
The Rangers’ biggest concern coming into this season is replacing their starting pitcher, but third-year head coach Jesse White believes his returning players and his new pitcher can complete a smooth transition in the 2022 season where they hope to find more success.
Pitcher Cece Schneider and center fielder Paris Pontinen are the two losses for MI-B due to graduation, but the Rangers bring back a lot of continuity with the rest of the infield and their catcher returning from the varsity squad in 2021. Elle Otto (C), Sam Hoff (1B), Jersey Yernatich (2B), Maleah Milton (3B) and Desi Milton (SS) will hope to anchor the infield for junior pitcher Alix Swanson.
White says that the returning core has plenty of years together at this point and should be solid.
On strengths, he said, “experience, dedication to the program and continuity,” are things the Rangers have.
“We are returning our entire starting infield and catcher from 2021 and most of our starters have been with the program since the sixth grade.”
With Swanson becoming a fixture in the circle, White says her work in the offseason should make for a smooth change between starters.
“She worked hard last summer and in the offseason to prepare for the 2022 season and we feel good about where she’s at. We don’t anticipate much, if any, dropoff there.
Sophomore Izzy Ollila came up with some strong performances last season and is now taking over the centerfield role from Pontinen. White expects the outfield to be an area of concern for his team until they get some more games under their belt.
“Our outfield is young and our bench lacks experience at the varsity level. It might take us a few games to get a handle on who is going to contribute where and that could lead to some inconsistency early on. … Not getting a lot of practice outside this spring is not helping.”
Izzy Mattson and Colie Otto have also seen time in the outfield early this season with Kylie Renzaglia seeing time as the designated hitter. White says, offensively, the team will need to replace Pontinen’s skill at the plate.
“We’re looking for a hitter to replace Pontinen’s big bat,” with that hopefully alleviating the early season growing pains.”
The Rangers do have an advantage over other teams in the form of their turf field at MI-B High School. But not even turf fields can survive constant snow storms. Still, as long as the Rangers are playing their best ball at the end of the season, things should trend upwards.
“If our defense is solid, and our hitters pick up where they left off last season, we will have a successful, winning season. Our goal is to improve every week so that we are playing our best softball in May and as we head into the section playoffs.”
Looking at the rest of the section, White says 7A looks as strong as ever.
“We play in a tough section with a lot of good pitching, so all the teams are,” ones they need to watch out for.
