MOUNTAIN IRON — After missing out on state last year for the first time in a decade, the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team returned to the top of Section 7A Thursday night as they downed Cherry, 60-28, earning a trip back to the state tournament.
Playing in their 11th straight section championship, it was the Rangers experience that won out for them against the Tigers, who were appearing in their first championship game in 20 years.
The first half was a slow, back-and-forth battle between the two teams as both squads found more success on the defensive end of things. The Tigers got things rolling in the paint with Elle Ridge grabbing the first bucket on a putback.
After some exchanging of free throws, MI-B’s Lauren Maki nailed a long two to tie things up at 4 before Cherry’s Jillian Sajdak nailed a three to put her squad up 7-4. The Rangers wouldn’t be outdone, however, as Jordan Zubich nailed her first three of the night on an inbounds play to tie things up again.
The game saw ties again at nine, 11 and 13 with Cherry’s Courteney Sajdak and Lauren Staples grabbing buckets while Zubich and Hali Savela found points for the Rangers.
Foul trouble on both sides caused some shifting around with Jacie Kvas, Sago Ganyo and Maki all picking up two fouls each early and Cherry’s Courteney Sajdak picking up her third late in the first half, forcing her off the court.
Trailing 15-13, the Rangers grabbed their first lead of the night on another Zubich three. They increased the lead slightly with free throws from Zubich and Sage Ganyo, 18-15. Mountain Iron-Buhl seemed to hit a groove as they extended their lead to seven with a bucket on the drive from Zubich and a three-point play from Savela to go up 23-15.
Cherry continued to try and score down low with Jessa Schroetter grabbing her first bucket of the night late in the half before Ridge closed out first half scoring with her fourth bucket of the contest.
At the break, the Rangers held the 25-19 lead. Zubich led all scorers with 13. Ridge had eight for the Tigers.
Mountain Iron-Buhl wasn’t interested in a slow second half as they quickly went on a nine-point run to take a double digit lead on Cherry. Two buckets from Zubich, a three from Savela and another long two from Maki forced a Tigers timeout, with MI-B leading 34-19 early in the frame.
The Rangers continued to expand on that lead as the Tigers struggled to keep up with the offensive output of Zubich and Ganyo. The pair, along with a bucket from Ava Butler, helped open up a 20-point lead on the Tigers, 46-26.
The Tigers tried to use their size to keep things physical, but there would be no stopping the Rangers in their quest to return to state. Holding Cherry to just nine second-half points, the Rangers put on a masterclass in the final 18 minutes to get the win, 60-28.
Securing the trip back to state after last year’s finals loss, Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta gave credit to his team for the standout second half that brought them the win.
“The first half I think we were just too hyped up,” Buffetta said. “The energy was causing us more problems than good things with turnovers and rushed shots. Give Cherry credit. They play so hard and they’re so physical but at halftime, I told the girls that we weren’t being us. We had to play like us. The second half we came out so much better. We executed and kept grinding on defense. We just love to see them when they play like that.”
For the Tigers, the second half wasn’t what they had hoped for, but credit had to be given to Cherry for never taking plays off when things were looking tough.
“I thought we tried to play hard all the way through,” Cherry head coach Tim Sauter said. “But when things start to get rolling the wrong way for you, it snowballs and MI-B is good enough to expose that. We were getting a little tired and they took advantage of it and made it pretty rough for us.”
Graduating five seniors, Sauter had high praise for his most experienced players and what they accomplished this season, namely their first finals appearance in 20 years and an Arrowhead Conference championship.
“Their leadership was there all season. You can see from the first couple practices that they were ready to compete, not just mail it in. They wanted to do something this year and they did. We had wins against teams we haven’t beat in a long time, conference championship and this. They battled and competed.”
Zubich led all scorers in the contest with 24 points. On her performance, Buffetta had nothing but praise for the freshman star.
“She stayed calm the whole night,” Buffetta said. “So calm that she sometimes passes up good shots but give her credit, she’s looking for other girls to get a great shot. She takes her opportunities. Her calmness really helped everybody else over the course of the game and once everyone is calm, good things could happen.”
In an uncertain season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rangers were able to improve as time went on and returned to the top of Section 7A after falling short last season.
“It was hard. Give the girls credit. They did everything we asked, and they persevered between the lows and the highs. With all the COVID stuff that happened all year, they just wanted to get back to this game. Last year’s pace never really went away. Credit to them and make things happen when they had their chance.”
In his last game of his coaching career, Sauter said it was tough to go out on a loss like the one Cherry saw Thursday night.
“This is it for me and it’s hard to go out on a game like this. But the girls gave it their all and made it a fun season.”
The 7A playoffs felt like a vengeance tour for MI-B, defeating Cromwell-Wright in the semifinals after losing to them in the finals last year, and taking down Cherry after the Tiger slipped by them in the regular season. Winning their 10th section championship in 11 straight appearances was hard to put into words according to Buffetta.
“It’s hard to think about. It’s not easy to get somewhere 11 times in a row. It takes a lot of work and dedication by these kids and they were willing to do that. Credit to them for putting in the work all the time. They made a lot of sacrifices to make days like today happen.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl will kick off their state tournament run next week with details on their opponent, time and venue yet to be determined.
CHS 19 9 -- 28
MIB 25 35 -- 60
Cherry: Bailey Kowarsch 2, Jessa Schroetter 2, Lauren Staples 3, Courtney Sajdak 5, Faith Zganjar 2, Elle Ridge 8, Jillian Sajdak 6; Three pointers: J. Sajdak 2; Free throws: 2-9; Fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 4, Hali Savela 10, Jordan Zubich 24, Sage Ganyo 16, Ava Butler 2, Lauren Maki 4, ; Three pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 4, Ganyo 1; Free throws: 12-16; Fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
