Rangers get back in the win column, blow out North Central 76-12

LITTLEFORK — The Mountain Iron-Buhl football team shook off last week’s narrow loss to powerhouse Hancock with a dominant 76-12 win over North Central Friday night in Littlefork.
Asher Zubich continued his dominance in the air at quarterback with five passing touchdowns to three different targets.
The Rangers opened things up with a 38-point first quarter with Zubich finding Riley Busch first for the 55 yard score. He then found Hunter Weigel for the 40-yard score. Sam Lokken ran in both two-point conversions to put MI-B up 16-0.
Zubich’s next touchdown pass was to Damian Tapio, who hauled it in from 37 yards out to put MI-B up 24-0 after the Tapio two-pointer.
Zubich then found Busch again, this time from 15-yards out for his fourth touchdown pass of the night to make it 32-0 after Zubich ran in the conversion. MI-B’s final first quarter touchdown came on a five-yard run from Lokken that made it 38-0 after one frame.
The Rangers continued to excel on the field in the second quarter with four more scores being added to their total. Tapio ran in the first touchdown of the second on a 35-yard run. Zubich hit Nik Jesch on the pass for two-points. Next, Weigel hauled in his second touchdown reception of the game, this time from 50 yards out to make it 52-0 after Zubich found Johnny Erickson on the two-point play.
The next two scores came thanks to the speed of Zubich, who rushed in 10- and 15-yard scores to make it 70-0 at halftime. Braylen Keith ran in the first conversion with Jesch and Zubich connecting once more on the second.
The North Central Stars got on the board in the third quarter with Joel Pendergast recovering a fumble in the Ranger endzone for six points. MI-B answered in kind on the ensuing kickoff with Lokken running in the 65-yard return for the score.
Pendergast ran in the final score of the game, a five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to cap off the scoring. In the end, the Ranger starpower was too much for the Stars with the final score reading 76-12.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (5-1) will return home for the first time in six weeks on Thursday when they play host to Cook County
MIB 38 32 6 0 — 76
NC 0 0 6 6 — 12
First Quarter
M: Riley Busch 55 pass from Asher Zubich (Sam Lokken run)
M: Hunter Weigel 40 pass from Zubich (Lokken run)
M: Damian Tapio 37 pass from Zubich (Tapio run)
M: Busch 15 pass from Zubich (Zubich run)
M: Lokken 5 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
M: Tapio 35 run (Nik Jesch pass from Zubich)
M: Weigel 50 pass from Zubich (Johnny Erickson pass from Zubich)
M: Zubich 10 run (Braylen Keith run)
M: Zubich 15 run (Jesch pass from Zubich)
Third Quarter
N: Joel Pendergast fumble recovery in end zone (pass failed)
M: Lokken 65 kick return (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
N: Pendergast 5 run (run failed)
