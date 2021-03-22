MOUNTAIN IRON — The Rangers girls’ basketball team is more than looking forward to playing in tonight’s Section 7A Tournament semifinals.
The game will also give Mountain Iron-Buhl the chance to avenge last year’s 68-43 loss to Cromwell-Wright in the Section 7A Tournament championship game, which put an end to a nine-year title reign by the Rangers.
“I know they’re excited to play this week. They look forward to this time of year,’’ head coach Jeff Buffetta said.
Losing to the Cardinals last season should give the 16-4 Rangers motivation tonight, the coach added.
“Hopefully it made this team hungry to want to get back there. It should be motivating to get to play them.’’
No. 4-seeded Cromwell-Wright has a lot back from last year’s team and compiled a 14-5 record to date. That includes winning eight of their last 10 games.
Buffetta knows who his team has to especially watch out for.
“A lot of their scoring is done by (center Natalee) Hakamaki, (shooting guard Andrea) Pocernich and (junio Sascha) Korpela,’’ according to Buffetta. “Hakamaki is a real powerhouse inside,’’ the team is balanced and they can shoot pretty well. “They know how to play as a team.’’
As far as No. 1-seeded MI-B is concerned, the team is typically led in scoring by freshman guard Jordan Zubich, sophomore guard Sage Ganyo and junior forward Ava Butler.
The key to tonight’s game, though, is “taking care of us,’’ according to Buffetta. “We just need to stay under control offensively and defensively’’ and can’t get caught up in the energy of the other team.
With Zubich being the tallest Ranger at 5-11, MI-B is “not really a post-up team,’’ Buffetta said. Subsequently, most teams are going to try and take away the Rangers’ perimeter shooting. “They will try to take away open shots.’’
If that happens, MI-B will have to get to its second-level shots, the coach said. “We are capable. We just have to be mature enough to do it.’’
The Rangers have been a bit younger this season and have no seniors, but Buffetta doesn’t believe that’s a factor for his team, which has won eight of its last 10 games.
“It’s not really an excuse any more. Grade doesn't really matter. ... The five players on the floor have to make plays.’’
Mountain Iron-Buhl could have the advantage being at home, but Buffetta believes “it’s not as big of an advantage as it would be’’ in a non-COVID-19 year. Coronavirus health and safety protocols have limited crowd sizes, which are mostly parents and family members.
“We have to make our own noise and our own energy’’ in the three-quarters empty gym. “It’s about just wanting to play the game.’’
----
Game is set for 6 p.m. at the MI-B High School gymnasium.
