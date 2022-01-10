DULUTH — The Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ and girls’ basketball teams took part in the Lake Superior Classic this past Saturday and each faced off with very solid teams at Duluth East High School.
In the boys’ game, the Rangers fell to Nevis 63-52. After falling behind early, Mountain Iron-Buhl had to play catchup against a well-coached Tigers team that didn’t want to surrender a lead.
Asher Zubich led the Rangers in scoring with 19 points. Nik Jesch added 14.
JP Benson led Nevis with 15 points. Joe Houchin finished with 13 and Eddie Kramer chipped in with 12.
Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta said his team played well but commended the Tigers for keeping MI-B at bay.
“Nevis is a solid, very disciplined team,” Buffetta said. “We played well today, but we couldn’t get the shots to fall early. They got the lead and with their discipline we were always battling from behind.
Mountain Iron-Buhl will be back in action today when they host Fond du Lac Ojibwe.
NHS 36 27 — 63
MIB 27 25 — 52
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 19, Cooper Salinas 2, Mason Clines 4, Jeffrey Kayfes 5, Josh Holmes 8, Nik Jesch 14; Three pointers: Zubich 1, Kayfes 1, Holmes 2, Jesch 2; Free throws: 2-2; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Nevis: Ty Warrington 8, Austin Ahrendtt 7, Eddie Kramer 12, Joe Houchin 13, Cain Mitchell 8, JP Benson 15; Three pointers: Kramer 1, Benson 2; Free thorsS: 14-17; Total fouls: 7; Fouled out: none.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 89,
Proctor 36
At Duluth, the No. 1 Class A team in Mountain Iron-Buhl faced off with the No. 11 team in Class AA Saturday, with the Rangers having the clear edge between the two teams, downing the Rails 89-36 at the Lake Superior Classic.
Jordan Zubich and Sage Ganyo both had big days for Mountain Iron-Buhl, pouring in 25 and 23 points each, respectively. Ava Butler finished with 13 and Brooke Niska chipped in with 10.
Paige Evans paced Proctor with 10 points in the loss.
“Proctor is a good team,” head coach Jeff Buffetta said after his team’s win. I think our defensive, full-court tenacity and the way we played as a team was just really good today and that created some good offense. We moved the ball around well and it was just a good, fun game of basketball.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl will next host North Woods on Thursday.
MIB 42 47 — 89
PHS 20 16 — 36
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 4, Hali Savela 5, Jordan Zubich 25, Brooke Niska 10, Gabby Lira 2, Sage Ganyo 23, Ava Butler 13, Zoe Bialczak 3, Anna Neyens 2, Lauren Maki 2; Three pointers: Zubich 4, Niska 3, Ganyo 3, Butler 3, Bialczak 1; Free throws: 5-8; Total foul:s 15; Fouled out: none.
Proctor: Paige Evans 10, Lily Smith 5, Sophia Morin-Swanson 1, Hope Carlson 6, Sydnee Yost 4, Payton Rodberg 4, Kelsey Tangen 4, Audrey Marunich 2; Three pointers: Smith 1; Free throws: 13-20; Fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Eveleth-Gilbert 70,
Bigfork 40
At Minneapolis, the Eveleth-Gilbert and Bigfork boys’ basketball teams faced off Saturday night for a tilt at the Target Center. The Golden Bears had the edge over the Huskies on their way to a 70-40 win.
Will Bittmann and AJ Roen led the way for the Golden Bears with 23 and 21 points, respectively. Carter Mavec finished with nine.
Jhace Pearson paced the Huskies with a game-high 24 points in the loss.
Eveleth-Gilbert will host Hermantown tonight at 7:15.
BHS 15 25 — 40
EG 35 35 — 70
Bigfork: Austin Johnson 4, Coltin Rahier 6, Bradley Haley 4, Jhace Pearson 24; Three pointers: Rahier 2; Haley 1; Free throws: 7-10; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Dakota Jerde 2, Carter Mavec 9, AJ Roen 21, Payton Marks 5, Carter Orent 4, Carter Flannigan 3, Jaden Lang 3, Will Bittmann 23; Three pointers: Mavec 1, Roen 5; Free throws: 12-18; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Minneapolis 3,
Rock Ridge 2
At Minneapolis, the Rock Ridge boys’ hockey team managed to knot things up at two after falling behind in the second period, but a late goal from Minneapolis’ Zander Zola tilted things in favor of the Novas, 3-2.
After skating to a scoreless first period, the Wolverines fell behind quickly in the second with Minneapolis’ Hayden Soderberg beating Rock Ridge goalie Ian Kangas for the goal at 24 seconds.
Soderberg doubled up six minutes later with another goal that put the Novas up 2-0 heading into the third period.
Rock Ridge got their act together in the final period with Isaac Flatley scoring on Minneapolis goalie Alex Lamont. The goal at 7:17 in the period was assisted by Sam Troutwine and Kasey Lamppa.
The Wolverines then knotted things up less than three minutes later on the power play with Nick Troutwine scoring on the pass from Flatley at 10:01, making it 2-2 with seven minutes to play.
It was the Novas, however, that got the last laugh with Zander Zola getting one through Kangas at 15:29 to seal things in favor of Minneapolis.
Kangas took the loss with 15 saves to his name. Lamont kicked out 19.
Rock Ridge (5-7) will host Providence Academy on Saturday in Virginia.
RR 0 0 2 — 2
MPS 0 2 1 — 3
First Period
No scoring.
Second Period
1, M, Hayden Soderberg (Jack Hanson, Will Pankratz), 0:24; 2, M, Soderberg (Ja. Hanson, Hoel Hanson), 6:43.
Third Period
3, R, Isaac Flatley (Sam Troutwine, Kasey Lamppa), 7:17; 4, R, Nick Troutwine (Flatley), PP, 10:01; 5, M, Zander Zola (Jo. Hanson, Drew Pitts), 15:29.
Penalty-Minutes: Rock Ridge 0-0; Minneapolis 2-4.
Goalie saves: Ian Kangas, RR, 4-8-3—15; Alex Lamont, M, 5-6-8—19.
