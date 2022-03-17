MINNEAPOLIS — The Mountain Iron-Buhl Girls’ basketball team faced a strong test in the opening round of the Class A State Tournament, taking on two-time defending champion Minneota.
And while the Rangers played a strong first half and took a 26-14 lead into the break, the Vikings came back with a fire in the second half.
Minnesota erased the deficit and forced overtime with the game tied at 45 after regulation. In overtime, the Vikings had a one bucket advantage over the Rangers and that’s all they needed, knocking off the No. 1 seed 51-48.
Minneota came out in the second half with a full-court press that gave MI-B plenty of trouble. Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta said the press was difficult for his team to overcome in addition to their own troubles shooting the ball.
“We knew at some point they were going to press us,” Buffetta said. “It’s hard to simulate going up against a press at practice because it’s just not something that’s easy to do at the level they can do it at. We could’ve handled it better than we did but give Minneota credit for how they did. They’re physical, they’re longer than us and we let it get to us a little bit too much.”
The two squads played an even game through the first half of the opening frame. The Vikings’ McKenna Yost got the scoring started with a bucket in the paint. Jordan Zubich responded for MI-B with a three-pointer, but Minneota senior Natalee Rolbiecki responded with a three of her own. Another three for the Vikings, this time from Yost put them up 8-3, but the Rangers got it within one thanks to back-to-back buckets from Hali Savela.
A three-point play from Zubich, followed by a three-pointer from the sophomore put MI-B up 13-8. Another three from Yost cut the deficit back to two, but free throws from Sage Ganyo and a bucket from Zubich kept MI-B up 17-13, forcing a timeout from the Vikings.
The Rangers extended the lead later in the half with Brooke Niska nailing two free throws before senior Ava Butler went off for five points, 24-13. Minneota secured one more point before the end of the half, but Savela knocked down a jumper to close out the first half scoring 26-14.
While MI-B held a large lead halfway through, there were long stretches of scoreless play to go with plenty of turnovers from both sides. The Rangers were up 12, but they had better basketball to play.
“We knew we weren’t really playing our best,” Jordan Zubich said after the game. “The offense wasn’t flowing, the shots weren’t falling. It felt like something was wrong with every part of our game and things just weren’t working out.”
“Decision making is tough,” Buffetta said of his team’s play in the first half. “We shouldn’t turn the ball over as much as we did and I think we were trying to do too much instead of letting the things we do well happen at our pace. Those are things you have to avoid but that’s what happens on this stage.”
Minneota opened the second half on a 8-2 run, closing the gap from 12 to six early. Ireland Stassen scored on the drive, while Jeren Rost found a bucket on the high-low play. Yost hit a pair of free throws to continue the run while McKenzie Tolk hit the open layup after a Minneota steal.
Now up just six, 28-22, MI-B took a timeout, but the Vikings continued to roll out the break. Rolbiecki and Yost both found buckets while Rolbiecki added another after a score by Savela. Another layup from Tolk knotted things up at 30.
MI-B didn’t surrender the lead just yet as they went on a 13-2 run to take another large lead. Jacie Kvas scored on the rebound and putback, while Savela completed a three-point play to put the Rangers up three after a Minneota basket. Another three-point play, this time by Zubich, made it a six-point contest, 38-32.
Another basket and a trip to the free throw line from Niska put the Rangers up 10. She then made it 11, going 1-2 during her next trip to the charity strip.
Minneota again erased the deficit in front of them with Rolbiecki, Tolk and Yost connecting on shots. Trailing by three, Rolbiecki nailed a long-range shot to knot things at 45.
The teams wouldn’t score for the rest of regulation. The Vikings had two chances to win it without overtime, but their last possession came up empty. Heading into overtime, the Rangers hoped to put the last 18 minutes behind them and come out strong in the extra four minute frame.
“We wanted to go into the second half and treat the game like it was 0-0,” Ganyo said. “We wanted to go and try our hardest but, I don’t know. Something went wrong. We just didn’t come out the way we wanted to and then we were in overtime.”
For Zubich, the sophomore knew outplaying the Vikings for just four minutes was going to be tough with their prior state tournament history.
“We knew they were experienced in overtime and experienced in the state tournament. They’re state champions. We had to be calm and collected and we were trying for it, but they just handled it better.”
The four-minute overtime was low scoring. Yost hit a pair of free throws to go up two, while Savela went 1-2 for MI-B to cut the deficit to one. Two more free throws from Ganyo gave the lead to MI-B, but a bucket in the paint with under a minute to play from Stassen put the Vikings back on top.
MI-B’s final possession came up short as they were forced to foul the Vikings with about 20 seconds to play. Yost nailed two free throws with under five seconds to play and the Rangers inbounds pass was intercepted by Minneota, giving the win to the defending two-time state champions.
Yost led Minneota with 24 points. Rolbiecki had 12. Zubich finished with 14 for MI-B while Savela had 12.
On the loss, Buffetta said it wasn’t an easy one to take for a group that had played so well up to this point.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow. These girls deserve better.”
The Rangers expected a battle, with Ganyo saying the Vikings just did things a little bit better in the big moment.
“It’s not what we had hoped for. Taking on a team with two state championships, we knew it wasn’t going to be easy. We had to go out there and play hard but we just couldn’t pull off the win.”
Both Zubich and Ganyo are hoping to help lead the Rangers today in the consolation bracket, giving everything they have for MI-B’s four seniors.
“It means a lot that we’re not done yet,” Zubich said. “I know the seniors are in the locker room right now and very upset, rightfully so. We definitely could’ve pulled that one off so going into tomorrow, we’re going to focus on winning so we can get one more game for these seniors.
“I’ve been playing with them since the third grade,” the junior Ganyo said. “They mean so much to me and I’m devastated we won’t be playing together next year. Hopefully we can go in tomorrow and win and get them another game.”
If the Rangers have their way, the four seniors will go out on a high note according to Buffetta.
“The seniors mean everything. One of the reasons why our program has had success is cause of kids like them. They’re dedicated, team first people and they’re going to grow up to be successful in whatever they do because they know what dedication is and they know what discipline is. I’m so proud of them and the team players they are.
“Tomorrow, we can only let this game hurt for another hour after this. We have to get ready to go again and come prepared regardless of what round we’re playing in. We have one game left for sure but we want to win so we can play two.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl will take on Cass Lake-Bena today at 10 a.m. at Concordia University. A win would put them in the consolation championship game Saturday at 9 a.m.
MHS 14 31 6 — 51
MIB 26 19 3 — 48
Minneota: McKenzie Tolk 7, Natalee Rolbiecki 12, McKenna Yost 24, Ireland Stassen 6, Jeren Rost 2; Three pointers: Rolbiecki 2, Yost 4; Free throws: 7-9; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: Tolk.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 2, Jordan Zubich 14, Sage Ganyo 6, Ava Butler 8, Hali Savela 12, Brooke Niska 6; Three pointers: Zubich 2, Butler 1; Free throws: 17-25; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
