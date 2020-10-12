EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ tennis team ended their season on a loss Monday, falling to Crosby-Ironton 4-3 in the Section 7A consolation finals.
The Golden Bears grabbed wins at first and second singles as well as first doubles to earn their three points and had a close match at third doubles that could’ve tipped the bout in their favor had they won.
Lydia Delich cruised in her No. 1 singles match for E-G, downing the Rangers’ Monica Stockman in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1. The Bears’ Julia Lindseth was the other winner on the singles side but was on and off the court quickly as her opponent withdrew from the match with Lindseth up 2-1 in the first set.
At third singles, Eveleth-Gilbert’s Alex Flannigan fell to Crosby-Ironton’s Sydney Roberts, 6-0, 6-4. Finally at No. 4 singles, Malena Peterson fell in straight sets to the Rangers’ Margaret Silgen, 6-2, 6-1.
In doubles, Eveleth-Gilbert’s Katelyn Torrel and Anna Beaudette picked up a straight sets win at the No. 1 spot, defeating C-I’s Teresa Goodwin and Emma Stockman, 6-3, 6-3. At No. 2 doubles, the Rangers picked up a win thanks to Bella Sablan and Ellen Silgen defeating the Bears’ Mylee Young and Hanna Beldo, 6-2, 7-5. Finally, at third singles, Isabella Vignieri and Natalja Tanzell defeated the E-G duo of Ayla Troutwine and Alyssa Grahek in a close two-set match, 7-5, 6-4.
On the team’s loss, E-G head coach Dean Edstrom said he expected a tight match with Crosby-Ironton and said some last minute lineup changes due to illness may have affected the outcome.
“We knew it was going to be close going into today,” Edstrom said. “We had to change our third doubles lineup at the last second when one of our girls was not feeling well and it might’ve made a difference if we didn’t have to make that move today.”
Still, Edstrom is happy with the strides his team has made this season, especially considering there are no juniors or seniors on the team.
“I’m proud of these girls. We set goals this year to stay safe, have fun and get better and I think we accomplished all three. I’m pretty happy with the season overall. I think the youth kind of hurt us but we played some good matches. There are some we could’ve won or we fell short but it was a good year for us to be so young with everything going on. It’ll definitely help us get ready to be competitive next year. I’m challenging these girls between now and then to plan on improving and being even more competitive than we were this year.”
Finally, Edstrom had to note the strong play of his top singles player, Lydia Delich, for her efforts all season.
“She’s a phenomenal tennis player and a great athlete and she’s really been carrying our team these last couple seasons. The girls are really looking up to her and taking after her and I think she deserves some recognition for all she’s done.”
Crosby-Ironton 4, Eveleth-Gilbert 3
Singles: No. 1 Lydia Delich, eg, def. Monica Stockman, CI, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 Julia Lindseth, EG, def. Ella Lewandowski, CI, 2-1, retired; No. 3 Sydney Roberts, CI, def. Alex Flannigan, EG, 6-0, 6-4; No. 4 Margaret Silgen, CI, def. Malena Peterson, EG, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 Katelyn Torrel/Anna Beaudette, EG, def. Teresa Goodwin/Emma Stockman, CI, 6-3, 6-3; No. 2 Bella Sablan/Ellen Silgen, CI, def. Mylee Young/Hanna Beldo, EG, 6-2, 7-5; No. 3 Isabella Vignieri/Natalja Tanzell, CI, def. Ayla Troutwine/Alyssa Grahek, EG, 7-5, 6-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.