MOUNTAIN IRON—The Mountain Iron-Buhl softball team got off to a quick start Tuesday against the Littlefork-Big Falls Vikings, plating four runs in the first inning en route to a 12-2 win in 5 innings.
Mountain Iron-Buhl’s first four hitters reached base to open the game.
Lead-off hitter Colie Otto bunted her way to first and two-hitter Desi Milton was hit by pitch.
Otto scored on a wild pitch before three hitter Izzy Mattson beat out an infield single to put runners on the corners. Sam Hoff then hit a double to left center to score Milton and Mattson.
The Rangers added two runs in a second inning that featured back-to-back doubles by Milton and Mattson. Catcher Natalie Bergman knocked her teammates in with a single to right field.
MIB scored five more in the 4th inning, as a Mattson triple scored Milton, who got on base after being hit by another pitch. Mattson eventually scored on a Jersey Yernatich single.
Nevaeh Locken and Jordan Lommel both reached on singles and scored later in the inning on a double by Kylee Renzaglia.
Littlefork-Big Falls finally got on the board in the 5th inning, after Yernatich, who was pitching in relief of starter Alix Swanson, gave up a two walks and a Vikings batter connected on a double.
The Rangers came back in the bottom half of the frame to score their 12th run when Hoff singled, stole second and third, and scored on a passed ball.
On the mound, starter Alix Swanson earned the win, pitching a no-hitter that included six strikeouts and three walks.
—-
South Ridge 5
Mountain Iron-Buhl 4
The South Ridge softball team picked up a come from behind, 7th inning win Wednesday in Mountain Iron, beating the MIB Rangers 5-4 in a back and forth game that saw great defense by both squads.
Neither team scored in the first two innings, even though both squads put runners in position. Finally, in the top of the third, Panther’s lead off hitter Rylee Young reached base on a slap single to left, eventually stealing second and third base before scoring on a fielder’s choice out to first.
The Rangers tied the game in the fourth, when Desi Milton singled to start the inning, stole second and third, and finally scored on a sacrifice fly to right by Sam Hoff.
South Ridge re-took the lead in the fifth inning, making it 2-1 when Kaija Snickers hit a double, knocking in Lilly Josephson, who had reached on a walk two batters earlier.
MIB answered in their half of the inning after Jersey Yernatich drew a walk to start the inning and eventually scored on a Milton single, tying the game.
The Rangers took their first lead of the day in the bottom of the sixth. Elle Otto hit a deep ball to the center field fence to start the inning and Lindsay Olin, running for Otto, moved to third on a single by pitcher Natalie Bergman. Nevaeh Locken then hit a sharp base hit to center to plate Otto and Bergman and give the Rangers a 4-3 advantage.
The lead proved to be short lived, though, as Bergman gave up a walk and a single to start the top half of the seventh inning. With runners on second and third, Isabelle Coon hit a grounder up the the third base line that clipped the outside corner of the base and scooted into a snow bank in foul territory leading to a dead ball call, which scored the go ahead run.
Down 5-4 in the bottom half of the frame, the Rangers got a runner to third with two outs, but Izzy Mattson flew out to right to end the game.
