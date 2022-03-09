DULUTH —The top-seeded Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team used an aggressive offense on Wednesday night, including a 24-0 run to start the second half to down No. 4 Chisholm 90-28 to move into Friday’s section championship game.
The Rangers showed off their quick transition offense from the beginning, with a rebound on one end turning into a bucket for senior Ava Butler on the other end to make it a 2-0 game. Lauren Maki doubled the lead for the Rangers with a solid post play down low.
Katie Pearson got the Bluestreaks on the board with a bucket on the drive, but MI-B sophomore Jordan Zubich nailed a three to make it a 7-2 game.
Sophomore center Tresa Baumgard converted on a three-point play for Chisholm to keep it within two, but the Rangers went off for 15 straight points to take over the contest. During the stretch, Butler, Maki, Hali Savela, Zubich, and Sage Ganyo all found the hoop, with Zubich capping off the run with a three-pointer to make it 22-5.
Baumgard stopped the bleeding with a steal and a lay-in on the other end. Jordan Temple added a three-pointer next for the ‘Streaks, but buckets from Savela and Ganyo kept the Rangers momentum moving, 26-10.
Following a Chisholm timeout, Savela scored on the drive. Immediately after, Ganyo picked up the steal, ditched it to Zubich, who passed it off to Maki for the bucket, 30-10. Lola Huhta nailed a three next for Chisholm, but Savela kept her strong night going with a layup on the other end.
Baumgard found more success as the half wore on, but points from Jacie Kvas, Brooke Niska and Savela closed out the half for MI-B as they took a 42-18 lead into halftime.
Chisholm head coach Pam Pioske noted that her team did a solid job of keeping pace with the Rangers early, but things started getting out of hand when MI-B found continued success on the fast break.
“We came out pretty strong trying to run the floor with them at first,” Pioske said. “MI-B is a fast team and they have lots of stamina to just keep going. Our biggest thing was to run with them and we did that for a time. The issues started when they were getting those fast breaks and just outrunning us.”
The Rangers put away all doubt that the game wouldn’t be theirs in the first four minutes of the half. A 24-0 run put MI-B up 66-18, with the Rangers scoring at a clip much faster than they had in the first half. That, combined with a defense that produced plenty of turnovers, pushed things firmly in favor of the high seed.
Zubich opened up the run with a three-pointer and then a lay-in the next offensive possession. Back-to-back threes from Ganyo made it 53-18, while Zubich continued to score, this time on an inbounds play and on a runner.
Another Ganyo three kept the streak going before a Zubich layup made it 62-18. Ganyo capped off the run with a bucket on the drive, followed by a steal and another layup to put her team up, 66-18.
The 24-0 MI-B run was the Rangers’ best stretch of play through all 36 minutes and head coach Jeff Buffetta said it came down to his team consciously making smarter decisions on the floor.
“Things weren’t the smoothest in the first half. We were fouling too much and maybe looked just a bit too excited to play. We were making a lot of uncharacteristic mistakes. At halftime, we told the girls they just have to start playing within themselves, be a little smarter and box out. Once those things started working in our favor then the shots started to fall.”
Part of the run included finding the right opportunities to turn the ball over.
“The key is to not look for steals and turnovers. The key is to just pressure the ball and stay in good position. In the first half we were looking for too many steals but if you don’t look for them and just do the right thing, you’ll get them eventually.”
Baumgard snapped the Ranger scoring streak the next possession down with a mid-range jumper, but MI-B didn’t relent and continued to apply pressure until the game went into running time at the 9:00 mark.
Holding the ‘Streaks to just 10 points in the second half, MI-B closed things out and got the 90-28 win.
Zubich led the way in scoring for MI-B with 25. Ganyo added 19, Savela had 17 and Butler chipped in with 10. Baumgard paced the Bluestreaks with 14.
On Baumgard’s play, Pioske said the sophomore has been playing well all season long but the ‘Streaks guards struggled to get it into her in the paint Wednesday night.
“She’s been doing a great job all season for us,” Pioske said. “She has the height which we had to take advantage of tonight against MI-B but their guard defense made it tough to get a look inside to her. We couldn’t handle the ball well enough out there to get it in to her.”
The win puts MI-B into their 12th straight Section 7A championship game. While it’s a bright tradition for the Rangers, Buffetta says this year’s group makes it just as special as any other team from the past.
“It’s just big for these girls and I say that every year. These kids weren’t a part of this when it all started but they grew up watching it and now they get to be a part of it and have a chance to make a mark for themselves. This is their opportunity.”
Chisholm finishes the season with a record of 23-5 and graduate two seniors in Pearson and Temple.
“They’re just great leaders and great captains for this team,” Pioske said. “It’s going to be hard to fill their shoes next year. They did a great job tonight with keeping the spirit of the team up and pushing us. No matter what the score was, they played hard for us until the end.”
The Rangers will take on the winner of the second semifinal between Cromwell-Wright and Ely. No matter who they play, MI-B knows they just have to take care of themselves in their one day between games.
“We’ll make a game plan for whoever wins tonight but the big thing is to just not get too ahead of ourselves and take care of what we can take care of. If we play good MI-B basketball, then we have a good shot against whoever we play but you have to come out and do the little things and play your own kind of basketball.”
The Section 7A championship is game is set for Friday at 5 p.m.
CHS 18 10 — 28
MIB 42 48 — 90
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 2, Lola Huhta 3, Jordan Temple 9, Tresa Baumgard 14; Three pointers: Huhta 1, Temple 3; Free throws: 2-7; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 4, Hali Savela 17, Jordan Zubich 25, Brooke Niska 7, Gabby Lira 2, Sage Ganyo 19, Ava Butler 10, Lauren Maki 6; Three pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 4, Niska 1, Ganyo 3; Free throws: 11-14; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
