VIRGINIA — Two of Section 7AA’s top teams hit the hardcourt Saturday afternoon with the Virginia Blue Devils hosting the Crosby-Ironton Rangers.
A contest with postseason seeding implications, the Rangers came away with the 79-78 win over the Devils in a high-intensity game that had all the makings of a future playoff rematch.
Despite the loss, Virginia head coach Spencer Aune is certain his team got better Saturday afternoon and competed at a high level suitable for the upcoming postseason.
“This felt like a playoff atmosphere for sure,” Aune said. “That’s going to do nothing but help us in a couple weeks. Playing against teams of this caliber, it’s why we schedule these games. We want to have a tough schedule. It makes you better and I think today’s game helped both teams to be honest.”
Both teams grabbed strong performances from their guard-post duos with Virginia’s Rian Aune and Lexiss Trygg battling it out with C-I’s Tori Oehrlein and Jacey Rydberg.
The first nine minutes of the first half looked even between the two teams with both squads handing the lead off to each other. Trailing 16-15, the Rangers made their first big push of the game with Rydberg scoring four straight points to put her squad up. Mya DeCent then grabbed a putback before Rydberg completed a three-point play to put the Rangers up 24-16.
Playing down for the rest of the first half, Virginia did everything in their power to keep things close. Back-to-back buckets on the drive from Aune and Trygg made it a four point game just before Trygg cut it to two with a steal and a pair of free throws after being fouled on the other end.
The long range game started to come alive for both teams with Rydberg hitting a three to go up five. Virginia’s Anna Fink scored on the drive to cut it to three but the seventh grader Oehrlein hit her first of six threes on the afternoon to go up six.
Aune answered back with a three of her own but Rydberg had similar plans, knocking down a long-range shot to make it 33-27, C-I.
Later trailing 38-31, Virginia closed the gap to four to close out the half with Trygg hitting one of two free throws before putting in a reverse layup on the last play of the opening frame.
Virginia kept Oehrlein in check in the first half as the young ball handler was held to six points and was forced to sit with three fouls. The second half, however, was a different story as Oehrlein’s long-range game was the catalyst for the Rangers win.
Early in the second, two free throws from Trygg and a three from Fink made it a 40-39 game in favor of C-I, but Trygg then took the ball coast to coast on the next possession for the score, giving Virginia their first lead since the beginning of the game.
Oehrlein answered back with a three but Trygg tied things up with a bucket on the drive. DeCent added two points from the charity stripe but Oehrlein kept firing from long range, hitting another to make it 48-43.
Trygg and Fink kept adding buckets for the Devils, but Oehrlein and DeCent kept the Rangers' lead in the high single digits.
Trailing 56-49, Aune and Trygg knocked down back-to-back threes to make it 56-55 Rangers just before Oehrlein added two more on a putback.
Oehrlein added two more threes on the Rangers' next three scoring possessions while Fink scored from the free throw line and Aune found success driving to the hoop.
Tailing 67-62, Virginia took a timeout with 4:50 to play while over a minute and a half of game time passed before one of the teams found the basket again.
Trygg and DeCent traded buckets before Aune knocked down a three pointer. The Virginia junior then took it to the hoop once more, scoring on the drive to knot things up, 69-69.
Rydberg added two in the paint but freshman Emma Lamppa knocked down a three to give the Devils the lead back. It was the last lead the Devils would grab as Rydberg and Oehrlein added four straight points to retake the lead.
The closing minute lived up to the excitement of the rest of the game. Trailing 76-73, Virginia’s Fink hit a jumper to cut the deficit to one. The Devils fouled Oehrlein, who sunk both free throws to go up three.
Virginia was unable to convert on the other end and had to foul the Rangers again, where they made one of two. With three seconds to go and trailing 79-75, Aune got the ball on the inbounds and put up a last second three pointer right from the top of the key. The shot banked in to cut the deficit to one, but it wasn’t enough for the Devils as the Rangers grabbed the win 79-78.
In two separate occasions during the game, Aune and Trygg each went down with apparent ankle injuries. Both, however, made their way back into the game and had leading nights for Virginia with 27 points apiece.
“Both of them just have the hearts of a champion,” coach Spencer Aune said of Trygg and Rian Aune. Both of them are in pain right now but they wanted this game so bad and they wanted to keep playing. They’ll ice and rehab and get ready for next week. But I’m proud of both of them and all the girls for how they battled.”
Fink also finished in double figures for Virginia with 20. Oehrlein led the Rangers with 30 while Rydberg added 21. DeCent finished with 11.
Cruising past Greenway and taking down Esko, Aune said the Devils put together three strong games this week despite the loss to the Rangers.
“This is the first time we’ve played three games in a week in a year essentially. I’m very proud that we were able to put three good games together this week. Overall, today was a great game for us. There were a couple shots here and there that maybe we should’ve had but overall it was great. Hopefully we can see them again in a couple weeks.”
On the young Oehrlein dropping 30 points on Virginia, Aune said her play was exceptional, even scoring on well-defended shots.
“Tori is a heck of a player. She hit some shots that I thought we had pretty good coverage on. We lost her a few times but she earned her points for sure.”
The high-scoring affair had it’s defensive moments too, but Aune says Saturday’s game shows Virginia has no problem going shot for shot with teams that want to shoot.
“I’m really proud of our effort defensively. We gave up more points than we’re used to but we proved we can score too if we need to and stick with these strong teams.”
Virginia (12-4) closes out the regular season next week, hosting Proctor on Wednesday and traveling to Grand Rapids on Friday. Another pair of important games, Aune says he hopes the final two games are a continuation of the play he saw this week.
“I want to see us keep doing what we’re doing. Just continue to get a little bit better day by day. We have one more week to improve and that’s what we hope to do”
CI 38 41 — 79
VHS 34 44 — 78
Crosby-Ironton: Kalli Papenfuss 3, Mya DeCent 11, Jacey Rydberg 21, Bri Miller 8, Karli Nixon 3, Ellen Silgen 3, Tori Oehrlein 30; Three pointers: Rydberg 2, Silgen 1, Oehrlein 6; Free throws: 12-21; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: Papenfuss.
Virginia: Anna Fink 20, Rian Aune 27, Emma Lamppa 3, Lexiss Trygg 27, Paige Maki 1; Three pointers: Fink 2, Aune 4, Lamppa 1, Trygg 1; Free throws: 20-26; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
