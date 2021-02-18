Rangers cruise past Storm, 93-17

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team cruised to a 93-17 win over Hill City/Northland Thursday night.
The Rangers played a totally dominant first half, leading 73-6 at the break, putting the entire second half into running time. While the result of the contest was never in question, the game did provide a good opportunity for MI-B to take a look at their younger players coming off the bench. Head coach Jeff Buffetta said it was the success of the older girls that allowed the younger girls to get minutes in the game.
“That’s why we have the young kids on the bench,” Buffetta said after the game. “You have to find opportunities for them to gain experience. [Hill City/Northland] lacks experience too and they need to find games where they’ll get that experience.
“Our older girls took care of what they had to do to allow the younger girls to get in. It was fun to see the younger girls get in and play and have their time on the court. You just have to do those little things in games like this to hopefully get everybody better so you have a deeper team later.”
Sage Ganyo led all scorers in the contest with 19 points for MI-B. Hali Savela finished with 18, Jordan Zubich had 15 and Lauren Maki had 12. Hunter Ahonen and Annika Spangler led the Storm with five points apiece.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (7-2) will travel to Montgomery, Minn. on Saturday to take on Tri-City United.
HCN 6 11 — 17
MIB 73 20 — 93
Hill City/Northland: Hunter Ahonen 5, Lainee Spangler 2, Emma Finke 2, Annika Spangler 5, Ava Smith 3; Three pointers: Smith 1; Free throws: 10-16; Total fouls: 4; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 5, Hali Savela 18, Jordan Zubich 15, Aaliyah Barfield 3, Gabby Lira 7, Aolani Strong 2, Sage Ganyo 19, Zoe Bialczak 2, Lauren Maki 12; Three pointers: Zubich 1, Barfield 1, Lira 1, Ganyo 1; Free throws: 3-6; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
