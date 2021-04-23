Rangers cruise past North Woods, 13-2

MOUNTAIN IRON — Desi Milton, Maleah Milton, Alix Swanson and Sam Hoff combined for eight hits and Cece Schneider was tough on the mound again as Mountain Iron-Buhl downed North Woods, 13-2 in five innings.
Desi Milton led the way at the plate with three hits, two runs scored and two stolen bases, while Swanson connected for two hits (including a double) and added 3 RBI. Maleah Milton went 2-for-3, while Hoff added a base knock and scored three times.
Schneider fended off the cold, rainy conditions to pitch all five innings, giving up six hits, fanning seven and walking four.
“She pitched a really good game considering it was raining the whole time,’’ head coach Jesse White said. The Ranger hurler had the Grizzlies off balance and kept her control in the rain, he added.
“We played a solid game defensively,’’ White said, which included putting an entire game together in the field. “I was happy to see them put five solid innings together,’’ which sometimes hasn’t happened.
North Woods was led by Hannah Cheney with a 2 RBI double and Evelyn Brodeen with a single.
MI-B (3-3) plays at Mesabi East on Monday. North Woods plays at Ely on Thursday.
Ely 19,
Northeast Range 6
At Ely, the Timberwolves scored their first win of the season, 19-6 over the Nighthawks.
Ella Parish had two hits and 4 RBI, Katrina Seliskar went 2-for-2.
Seliskar also got the pitching win. She threw five shutout innings in relief and fanned six.
Lydia Wright went 2-for-3 and Thia Lossing had one hit for Northeast Range.
BASEBALL
Ely 8,
Deer River 0
ELY — The Timberwolves’ Harry Simons threw a complete game Thursday with nine strikeouts to help lead Ely blank Deer River, 8-0.
Simons, who was efficient and often got ahead in the count, gave up just four hits and one walk as he threw only 84 pitches in the team’s season opener.
At the plate, Will Davies had two doubles and scored two runs, while Erron Anderson had two hits, scored two runs and had an RBI. Freshman Andrew Marolt added an RBI hit while scoring two runs and Simons added a hit and two RBIs for the Wolves.
Deer River’s Garrett Thompson took the loss scattering eight hits and eight runs with two walks and eight strikeouts. The Warriors’ Riley Schjenken and Joe Hinfindahl each had a hit for the Warriors.
Ely (1-0) plays at South Ridge Monday.
GIRLS’ GOLF
At Virginia, Maggie Lamppa won medalist honors as she led Mesabi East to a 23-stroke win at the season-opening East Range Conference Golf Meet at the Virginia Golf Course.
The Giants scored a 201 to win the team competition. After Lamppa, Izzy DePew shot a 49, Gianny Lay carded a 53 and Allie Lamppa recorded a 54.
North Woods took second in the meet with a 224. The Grizzlies were paced by Tori Olson with a 50 and Haley Bogdan with a 51.
Host Rock Ridge came in third at 230 behind the efforts of Cassie Williams (56), Rachael Lillegaard (57), Britta Nordin (58) and Mylee Young (59). Annie Barich, meanwhile, led the Ely/Northeast Range team to fourth place with a 53.
Hibbing took fifth place with a scores of 273. Kate Toewe led the Bluejackets with a 54.
Other Rock Ridge scores included, Kristin Williams at 62, Sydney Fitzgerald at 63, Sydney Spelts at 63 and Hannah Anderson at 64.
Kelby Anderson led International Falls by carding a 46.
