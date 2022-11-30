AURORA — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team got off to a slow start on Tuesday taking on the Mesabi East Giants.
But dominance in the rebounding column took care of the slow start as they crashed the boards to great success on their way to a 82-29 win over the Giants.
“I think we were rushing our shots early in the game,” Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta said. “What really helped us out is that we even had guards crashing the boards and grabbing rebounds.”
The Rangers opened up the first half with Sage Ganyo picking up a pair of lay ups to give MI-B a 4-2 lead. Jordan Zubich then picked up her first bucket of the contest to make it a 6-2 Ranger game.
Alyssa Prophet made a short jumper to get the Giants within two points at 6-4 but that was as close as they would get, because Zubich started to heat up. The junior picked up eight quick points including a 3-pointer to give the Rangers a 26-8 lead with 6:55 left in the half.
“We lost a good number of seniors off last year's squad so we are still pretty young this year,” Buffetta said. “We are picking things up every game.”
Zubich continued to collect buckets on her way to a 20-point first half performance while Ganyo added eight at the break.
The Rangers held a 34 point lead at the half over the hosting Giants and they came out firing again in the second half. If Zubich wasn’t making a bucket, junior Hali Savela was.
Mountain Iron-Buhl extended their lead to 57-14 following a pair of free throws from Zubich.
The Giants picked up a pair of jumpers from Prophet to cut the Giants lead to 63-21 but with under ten minutes to play in the game it was put in running time where both coaches were allowed to clear their benches and get everybody on the court.
Prophet was taken out and her night was complete, as she led the Giants with 15 points
With almost nine minutes left Zubich was taken out, finishing the evening with 36 points. Savela’s night was also finished and she ended the contest with 19 points.
“We still have work to do,” Buffetta said. “We have to keep working hard and getting better every game.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl (2-1) is back in action on Saturday, when they face state-ranked Hayfield. The Rangers will head to that game after watching the MI-B football team play in the state championship game in Minneapolis.
MIB 44 38 — 82
ME 10 19 — 29
MIB: Hali Savela 19, Jordan Zubich 36, Gabby Lira 5, Sage Ganyo 10, Ava Luukkonen 2, Anna Neyens 8; Three pointers: Zybich 3, Neyens 2, Savela 1; Free throws: 11-12; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: Lira, Ganyo.
ME: Maija Hill 2, Alyssa Prophet 15, Olivia Forsline 3, Marta Forsline 6, Allie Lamppa 2; Three pointers: None; Free throws: 6-12; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: None.
