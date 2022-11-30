MIB Final Logo
Ben Romsaas Mesabi Tribune

AURORA — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team got off to a slow start on Tuesday taking on the Mesabi East Giants.

But dominance in the rebounding column took care of the slow start as they crashed the boards to great success on their way to a 82-29 win over the Giants.

