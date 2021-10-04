MOUNTAIN IRON – With the Section 7A Championships just over three weeks away, Mountain Iron-Buhl head cross country coach Alicia Nelson says things are looking promising for her squad of runners as they make the push toward the end of the season.
That push continues today as the Rangers will travel to Ely along with plenty of other area teams to compete at the Ely Golf Course beginning at 4 p.m.
Whether its the newer athletes bettering themselves every race or the more experienced runners looking to get back to state, Nelson says the season up to this point has been a positive one for her and the MI-B harriers.
“Things look promising right now,” Nelson said. “Very promising. I have a lot of kids who have become more positive about getting better every day. And then I have some kids who not only want to make it to state but also want to be serious competitors down there and place higher than they have before and that’s very exciting.”
Sophomores Kate and Liz Nelson and senior Jeffrey “JD” Kayfes are amongst the Rangers top runners but their coach has also noticed the emergence of sophomore Rylen Niska.
“I know Kate and Liz and JD have really been working hard and I think state is something that’s within their reach this season. Rylen has also just been coming on so well this year and it’s exciting to see. He has a lot of potential and I think he’s coming on very well this season.”
Recently, some of the Rangers competed at the Milaca Mega Meet. Competing with the best runners amongst like-sized schools, it was a good test to see where everyone stacks up. Taking sixth place overall in his division, Kayfes had a fantastic meet that did wonders for his confidence according to Nelson.
“That’s a huge boost for JD. He got really excited when he finished that meet and saw his time. He didn’t do as well as he hoped at Hibbing the week after but things have been pretty positive for him and I think he’s ready to continue moving forward.”
But it’s not just the top runners that are having great years according to Nelson.
“It’s so exciting when I see the kids come to practice and they might not be the ones that get all the attention but they come in and work hard and it’s awesome to see. I can’t expect any more from them. They work so hard every week to best their own times.”
In her first year at the helm of the program, Nelson says the support from the runners, the community and other area coaches has done wonders in the early stages.
“I didn’t know what to expect coming in. I didn’t know how I was going to go about doing things and I think I’m a little different of a coach than I thought I would be. The kids are just so great and seeing them work hard every day makes it a great experience.
“And I’ve also gotten so much support from the area coaches. It’s just been wonderful. They’ve been right there looking to give any help they can, especially Jon Wagner (Rock Ridge). They want to do everything they can to help and it’s been such a surprise to me as a coach.”
Just over three weeks out from the section meet, Nelson says it’s time for her team to buckle down and focus on what’s coming.
“The big thing is just keeping everyone positive. They know the next few weeks won’t be the easiest and the meets are going to get tougher. They have to put in the work today and keep their eyes on their goals at the end of the season.”
