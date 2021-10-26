MT. IRON — The Section 7A Volleyball tournament got underway on Monday night.
The number 8 seeded Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers took care of business and beat Littlefork Big Falls, 25-13, 30-28, and 25-17 to advance to the second round.
The Rangers raced out to a quick 16-8 lead in the opening game by dominating at the net.
“I really like how we came out in that first game,” Rangers coach Patty Overbye said. “We didn’t give away any easy points.”
MIB had a 19-10 lead and forced Vikings coach Mason Imhof to take a time out.
The Rangers added to their lead after the time out when Sage Ganyo collected three straight Ace Serves to make it a 20-10 contest.
Littlefork-Big Falls tried to get back in the game but came up short and the Rangers won the opening game by eight points.
Game two was a different story.
The teams traded points until the Rangers exploded for some points on the serve of Ganyo and the Hali Savela Tips at the net.
Mountain Iron-Buhl had a 18-9 lead and threatened to put the game away after a pair of Gabby Lira Kills made it a 20-9 contest.
But the Vikings were not just going to roll over.
The Rangers had a 22-9 lead and the scoring streak was stopped by a Destiny Piekarski Kill, which made it a 22-10 game.
Three more Vikings points on the serving of Anissa Wimmer made it a 22-13 game and forced Overbye to take a time out.
Three more points after the time out, including another Wimmer Ace made it 22-16.
“We just really got sloppy,” Overbye said.
The Vikings continued to catch up and tied the game at 24-24.
The teams traded points and tied at 25-25.
The Rangers took a 26-25 lead on a Mya Gallus Kill.
The teams then traded points until MIB closed out the game with a Lira Kill and a Ganyo Kill put it in the book.
“We got way too sloppy in that game,” Overbye said. “Wrote down in the paperwork that we had a 18-9 lead and gave it away.”
The Vikings jumped out to an early 4-1 lead in game three after a Piekarski Kill.
The Rangers came back and tied the game at 5-5 and took a 6-5 lead on a Savela Ace.
The Vikings took their last lead of the night on a Taylor Hauner Ace serve, 8-7.
MIB came back and picked up a pair of Ace serves from Ganyo to give them a lead that they would never give up the rest of the night.
“Sage played really well tonight,” Overbye said. “She stepped up when we needed her to.”
The Rangers held a 21-16 lead and forced the Vikings to take their final time out.
Coming out of the time out, a Savela Ace serve made it 22-16.
The teams traded points and a Jacie Kvas Kill ended the contest, 25-17.
Next up for the Rangers is a trip to face No. 1 Seed Ely.
“We played them earlier this year up there and played pretty good,” Overbye said. “We will need to play our game up there.”
Ganyo ended the night with 9 Kills to lead the Rangers while Lira collected five Blocks.
Savela dished out 17 set assists and Zoe Bialczak had 14 Digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.