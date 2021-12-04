HOPKINS — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team faced off with another tough opponent in a weekend trip down south.
This time, they battled with Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s at the Breakdown Tip Off Classic in Hopkins and came away with the 90-64 win.
The Rangers had hoped to contain the Knights’ star play in Madison Mathiowetz, who finished the game leading all scorers with 37 points.
MI-B kept the rest of St. Mary’s in check, with only Natalie Fischer also reaching double figures with 10 points.
The Rangers were led by Jordan Zubich with 28 points. Sage Ganyo added 18. Ava Butler and Brooke Niska both chipped in with 13.
MI-B head coach Jeff Buffetta was positive on his team’s performance, picking up another solid win.
“We had a bit of a slow start but once we started pressuring them and moving the ball, I think we ended up playing a really good game,” Buffetta said. “Mathiowetz is the real deal and she was hard to contain but once everyone was clicking and finding the open shooter, we got to play some good ball against a good team.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (3-1) will travel to Red Lake on Tuesday.
MIB 42 48 — 90
SESM 28 36 — 64
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 2, Hali Savela 5, Jordan Zubich 28, Brooke Niska 13, Gabby Lira 3, Sage Ganyo 18, Ava Butler 13, Lauren Maki 8; Three pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 6, Niska 1, Ganyo 3, Butler 3, Maki 2; Free throws: 8-9; Total fouls: 21; Fouled out: Ganyo.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary: Allie Labat 7, Madison Mathiowetz 37, Reagan Severson 4, Katelyn Rutscher 2, Natalie Fischer 10, Jennica Schroepfer 2, Elizabeth Schwint 2; Three pointers: Mathiowetz 1, Fischer 2; Free throws: 19-24; Total fouls: 7; Fouled out: none.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Ely 61,
Hill City 31
At Ely, the Ely boys’ basketball team opened their season Saturday at home with a convincing win over Hill City, 61-31.
The Timberwolves led the game 35-14 at halftime before cruising to the win in the second.
Joey Bianco led all scorers in the contest for Ely with 22. Harry Simons added 19. Jason Kerntz chipped in with 10.
Thor Dunham paced the Hornets with 16 points.
Ely head coach Tom McDonald said after the game that there were both positives and negatives to take away from their opener.
“It was good at times but sloppy at other times too,” McDonald said. “Typical first game things. I think we didn’t shoot the ball well today so we’ll have to get better as the year progresses here.
Ely (1-0) will travel to International Falls on Thursday.
HC1417—31
Ely3526—61
Hill City: Taylor Wagner 8, Easton Kingsley 4, Brendan Humphrey 2, Thor Dunham 16, Andrew St. Martin 1; Three pointers: Wagner 2, Dunham 2; Free throws: 7-15; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Joey Bianco 22, Jack Davies 3, Harry Simons 19, Jason Kerntz 10, Aaron Anderson 7; Three pointers: Bianco 2, Simons 1; Free throws: 8-19; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: Mason Davis.
