MOUNTAIN IRON — In their final regular season game of the year, the Mountain Iron-Buhl football team had no problem finding the end zone on their way to a 50-28 win over visiting Isle.
The Rangers used a solid running game from Asher Zubich and Hunter Weigel, as well as some well timed throws from Zubich to Riley Busch and Nik Jesch to get the offense going against a Huskies team that suited up just 13 players Thursday night.
MI-B wasted little time lighting up the scoreboard, scoring on just their fifth play from scrimmage. Ten yards from the end zone, Zubich handed the ball off to Weigel who punched it in for the score.
The Rangers defense forced a three and out on the first Isle drive and the MI-B offense came back out on the field starting their next drive on their own 36. Zubich kept the ball himself on five of the first six plays of the drive and carried the Rangers down to the Isle 30-yard line. On third and five, Zubich pitched the ball to Weigel who ran for 20 more yards to give MI-B another first and goal from the 10.
On second and nine, Zubich held on to the ball yet again and hit pay dirt for the score, making it 14-0 after the ensuing two-point run from Zubich.
Mountain Iron-Buhl forced another punt from the Huskies with just over a minute to go in the first quarter and the Rangers began driving yet again, this time at their own 26. On their first play of the drive, Zubich aired it out deep and hit Weigel for the 72-yard reception to make it first and goal at the two.
A Ranger penalty pushed MI-B back five yards just as the opening quarter ended but MI-B needed just two more plays to score once more as Zubich punched it in from three yards out to make it 20-0 early in the second.
The Huskies began finding some success of their own on offense with quarterback Teagen Haggberg finding success with the long ball, airing it out to his receivers Derek Smith, Joe Carlson and Willy Stalker.
On fourth and two from the Ranger 41, Haggberg went deep and hit Carlson way down field for a 31-yard reception, giving Isle their own first and goal from the 10.
After a short two-yard run from Daniel Miller, Haggberg tossed a pass to Smith on second down with the senior making his way into the end zone for the first Huskies touchdown of the night. Haggberg ran in the two-point conversion to make it 20-8 halfway through the second quarter.
Mountain Iron-Buhl responded on the very next drive, however. Beginning on their own 35, Zubich opted for the air on the first play of the drive and hit Jesch for the 20-yard completion to give MI-B another first down.
After a few quick completions to Weigel, Zubich held on to the ball for a 21-yard rush to give MI-B a fresh set of downs at the Isle-19. That was close enough for Zubich who held on tight to the ball yet again and ran in for the score from 19 yards out.
On the two-point conversion, Zubich found Weigel on the pass making it 28-8 as the Rangers widened the gap back to 20 on a drive that took only 54 seconds off the clock.
A short kick from the Rangers let Isle start their next drive on their own 46. Opting again for the deep ball, Haggberg aired it out down field as Stalker came down with it for the 31-yard reception, giving the Huskies a first and 10 from the Ranger 13.
Haggberg went for the pass one more time and hit Miller in the end zone for the 13-yard score. Isle converted on the two-point try with the score now standing at 28-16.
Starting what would be their final drive of the half on their own 25, the Rangers got Jesch in on the running action as the sophomore ran big chunks of yardage to aid the MI-B cause. Now on the Isle 30 thanks to Jesch, Zubich handed the ball off to Weigel who went off for 16 more yards.
First and 10 at the 14, Zubich ran for four more yards before getting stuffed twice in a row on second and third down. On fourth and six from the 10, Zubich finally broke free for the 10-yard score, making it 36-16 following the Zubich two-point run.
That score held into halftime with the Huskies set to receive the ball to start the second half.
The two teams went at each other in the third quarter with neither squad able to find the end zone until the closing seconds of frame.
Taking over after an Isle punt with 1:57 to play, MI-B began their next scoring drive on their own 12. Zubich opened the drive with a 12-yard run and then backed that up with a 26-yard run that brought the Rangers to the 50-yard line.
Three plays and nine yards later, Zubich put the pedal to the metal once more on fourth and one and broke free for a 41-yard score to put MI-B up 44-16 with just under eight seconds to play in the third.
The two teams traded possessions a few times in the fourth before the next score came up. With 6:54 to play in the game, the Huskies began a drive on their own 46. Haggberg opted for some short passes to Stalker before holding on to the ball himself for a first down run.
On second and three from the Rangers 35, Haggberg went long yet again, this time connecting with Carlson for the 28-yard pass that gave Isle a first and goal from the seven.
Two incomplete passes from Haggberg set up a third and goal situation. This time, the senior quarterback opted to hang on to the ball and rushed in for the score, making it 44-22 Mountain Iron-Buhl.
The Rangers started their ensuing drive on their own 47. Weigel ran for 11 yards on the opening play of the drive before Zubich held on to the ball himself on back-to-back tries for five and 11 yards, respectively.
First and 10 from the Isle 26, Zubich threw it up to Busch who caught the pass for the score, giving MI-B 50 points and a 28 point lead, 50-22.
Isle managed to score one final time on their last drive of the game on a 47-yard touchdown pass that bounced off Stalker’s head and was caught by Smith for six more points. The miracle pass was a fitting end for the Huskies who relied on and found success with the long ball from start to finish.
The 50-28 win moves Mountain Iron-Buhl to 4-0 overall on the season. The Rangers will likely earn the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Section 7 tournament. That will come with a bye which puts their first playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 21 at home.
Ely 20,
Lake of the Woods 14
At Baudette, Harry Simons scored three times for Ely as the Timberwolves earned a 20-14 victory over the Bears Thursday.
Simons got things going for Ely in the first quarter with a one-yard touchdown run to put the Wolves up 6-0.
Ely got on the board once again as Simons broke free for a 65-yard scoring run, which gave the visitors a 12-0 advantage.
Lake of the Woods hit pay dirt for the first time when Melkey scored on a 10-yard run to make it 12-6 at intermission.
Simons found the end zone again in the third quarter when Simons ran it in from 10 yards out. Jason Kerntz added the two-point conversion and Ely was up 20-6.
However, the Bears closed out the scoring on the very next play when Stromgren returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards to make it 20-14.
Ely ended the regular season with a 3-2 record and opens postseason play next week.
