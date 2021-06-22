MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl 18U softball team kept up their winning ways in game two of their doubleheader with Two Harbors Monday night, downing the Agates 16-5 in four innings.
Cece Schneider got the win in the circle after pitching just one inning as the Rangers offense got off to a hot start scoring eight runs in the first as well as eight more in the second.
Alix Swanson pitched the next two innings for MI-B, giving up three runs while walking two and striking out two. Sam Hoff pitched the final inning for the Rangers, surrendering a pair of runs while striking out one.
The early lead was crucial for MI-B in game two as it gave them an opportunity to look at their younger arms according to head coach Jesse White.
“Building that early lead gave us a chance to get some work for our younger pitchers,” White siad. “We are looking for a replacement for Schneider next year, and while a year off because of COVID hurt our progress, we’ve got three or four girls who are working hard to take that spot.
“Between summer games and off-season work, we are confident they will all step up and contribute. The nice thing about our team right now is we have a bunch of dedicated girls who can play any position and know the game well.”
The Mountain Iron-Buhl offense was fueled by Desi and Maleah Milton, Hoff, Swanson and Ellie Otto, all of whom found their way on base and eventually across home plate. The large lead allowed the Rangers to get more younger players involved offensively as well with Kylee Renzaglia, Izzy Ollila and Libby Overbye all collecting hits.
“We took advantage of some shaky pitching to build the early game lead,” White said. “And then put together timely hits and good defense to hold it.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl improves to 4-0 with the doubleheader sweep. They’ll host International Falls next Monday.
o
In a correction to game one, the Rangers defeated the Agates 5-3 to pick up the first win. Marissa Anderson reached home plate in the fifth. The score was erroneously reported as 4-3.
Greenway 4, 7
Eveleth-Gilbert 4, 1
At Coleraine, The Eveleth-Gilbert 18U softball team hung tough with Greenway in their two-game doubleheader Monday, finishing with a 4-4 six-inning tie in game one before falling 7-1 in game two.
Game 1 was called after six innings in the interest of time as well as rain in the area.
Lydia Delich went the distance for the Thunder, giving up the four runs on four hits while striking out six.
At the plate, Eveleth-Gilbert was led by Lauren Lautigar, who went 2-3, and Delich who finished 1-2 with a double. Alex Flannigan, Anna Beaudette, Julia Lindseth and Maggie Koskela each finished with a hit.
“The first game went very well,” said Thunder coach Boyd Carlblom. “Lydia threw a nice game and went up against their varsity pitcher that led Greenway to state this past spring. It was a solid game all around from the girls.”
In game two, Taylor Morley pitched for Eveleth-Gilbert, surrendering the seven runs on six hits over six innings of work. After five innings, the score stood 3-1 with Greenway adding four in the sixth to take a commanding lead.
Delich, Flannigan and Morley all collected hits for the Thunder.
Eveleth-Gilbert will be in Bemidji this weekend for both a 14U and 18U tournament.
