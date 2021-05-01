MOUNTAIN IRON -- The Rangers had a good day at the plate, but it wasn’t quite enough as McGregor rallied past Mountain Iron-Buhl, 9-8 in eight innings Friday.
Braden Tiedeman led the way going 4-for-5 with two doubles, while Damian Tapio was 2-for-5 with a triple and Brant Tiedeman was 2-for-5 with a double. Derek Dahl also connected for a triple and Rylen Niska added a base knock.
“We were hitting the ball,’ said head coach Ron Marinaro. “That would have been a big builder for us.’’
The Mercuries were paced by Willie Glunz and Ethan Bohn each with doubles. Isaiah Serfling pitched for McGregor and got the win, while Tapio went five innings for MI-B and took the loss.
“He pitched well,’’ Marinaro said.
MI-B (1-5) plays at International Falls Monday.
Marinaro added that he likes how his team has battled in every game this season. “We’ve been in them but we have to figure out how to win them.’’
Ely 8,
Greenway 4
ELY -- Ely’s Will Davies threw a complete game scattering seven hits and striking out three Friday as the Timberwolves doubled up Greenway, 8-4.
Davies gave up four runs and issued no walks in the victory.
Ely pushed three runs across in the bottom of the third inning on a Mason Davis single to drive in two runs giving Ely a 3-0 lead after three.
Greenway took the lead in the top of the fifth on RBI hits by Alex Storlie (a double) and Matt Harah’s single to take a 4-3 lead.
Ely answered with four runs in the bottom of the fifth on hits by Lane Anderson, Eddie Prijatel and Joey Bianco to take a 7-4 lead after five innings.
Davies, Lane Anderson and Bianco led Ely with two hits apiece while Greenway was led by Dorrie Davidson and Ty Donohue with two hits each. Donohue took the loss, pitching 4 1/3 innings, giving up eight runs on nine hits, striking out two and walking four Ely batters.
Ely (2-2) plays at Chisholm Monday. Greenway (1-4) hosts Deer River on Friday.
