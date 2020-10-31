MOUNTAIN IRON — The Rangers were out of practice for two weeks and faced an unbeaten Hill City/Northland team Saturday in their first game back.
Mountain Iron-Buhl admittedly had some rust, but the home team came out of the gate fast against the Storm, which had not been scored upon in their first three games. MI-B (now 2-0) led 20-0 after the first quarter and rolled to a 34-8 victory.
“It was pretty rusty but we got off to a great start. It was 20-0 after the first quarter so that helped,’’ said head coach Dan Zubich.
The head coach said the victory was a statement game. His Rangers still wanted to let other teams know they were still a top squad, despite the two-week coronavirus quarantine.
“That’s what they said,’’ the coach said. “I would assume now these guys were 3-0 (HCN) and nobody scored on them, and we took care of them pretty good. I guess the rest of the section would be on notice.’’
The Rangers clearly had the upper hand since the opening kickoff.
MI-B forced the Storm into a three and the home team came right back with a 60-yard scoring drive on their first possession. The drive consisted of a few passes and runs by Zubich. The big play was a Mason Clines 33-yard catch on Zubich’s pass, which put the Rangers at the three yard line. One play later, Zubich ran it in to give his team a 8-0 lead.
HCN fumbled on their next possession as Alex Benkusky ripped the ball out of the runner’s hands.
The Rangers were only 39 yards from pay dirt and a screen pass to Riley Busch three balls later advanced the ball to the 21. Halfback Hunter Weigel then took a direct snap and made his way into the end zone from 21 yards away for a 14-0 lead.
The Storm couldn’t hold onto the ball once again on the kickoff, which gave the pigskin to MI-B at the HCN 33.
The Rangers put together an eight-play drive, which was led by Sam Lokken runs totalling 24 yards. The sophomore claimed the third MI-B touchdown as he took a pitch from Zubich on the left side, broke a tackle and found the end zone for a 20-0 lead.
Known for their running attack, HCN was held down by a hard-hitting Rangers defense.
The Storm’s first possession of the second resulted in a punt, which gave MI-B the ball just 43 yards from another TD.
Zubich made it all happen with a series of four runs for 43 yards. He stretched the lead to 26-0 after going 34 yards on a quarterback keeper, which ended up in the end zone.
Coach Zubich was happy with his team’s ability to score on HCN, which hadn’t given up any points so far this year.
“Our line can block. It doesn’t matter who’s running the ball if there’s not blocking. They threw a bunch of different looks at us. For being out that long, they did a pretty good job,’’ he said of his offensive line.
Sophomore wide receiver Riley Busch keyed MI-B’s touchdown drive on their first possession of the second half. He ran for 26 yards on two pitches from Zubich before the Rangers eventually got down to the 16. From there, Busch took another pitch from his QB and raced around left end to make it 34-0.
Coach Zubich said he was trying to integrate Busch into the offense more with Nik Jesch not able to play in the game. “He’s our big time receiver (Jesch) so we needed Busch to step up with him gone. He had a good game.’’
The Storm trailed 34-0 heading to the fourth quarter, but they put together a drive that made it all the way to the MI-B 3. The Rangers kept them out of the end zone as they forced an incomplete pass on fourth and goal.
However, HCN got on the board as they tackled an MI-B runner in the end zone for a safety.
The Storm added six more as MI-B punted the ball immediately after the safety.
Alec Wake fielded the ball and bolted 55 yards for a touchdown to make it 34-8.
The Storm could not break through again as time wound down — even after connecting on a couple of big pass plays.
“By the time they tried to open it up, I think it was too late,’’ coach Zubich said.
After the win, he said, “I hope we can keep going. I would say we’re the section favorite. Bigfork’s tough like I said at the beginning of the year. And Cherry, we’d like to play them.’’
MI-B hosts Vertha-Hewitt-Verndale on Friday at 5 p.m.
HCN 0 0 0 8 — 8
MI-B 20 6 8 0 — 34
First Quarter
MIB: Asher Zubich 3 run (Zubich run)
MIB: Hunter Weigel 21 run (run failed)
MIB: Sam Lokken 5 run (pass failed)
Second Quarter
MIB: Zubich 34 run (pass failed)
Third Quarter
MIB: Riley Busch 16 run (Zubich run)
Fourth Quarter
HCN: Safety
HCN: Alec Wake 55 kickoff return (run failed)
Virginia 40,
International Falls 0
At International Falls, the Blue Devils cruised to a 40-0 victory over the Broncos Friday night to give them their second win of the season.
Virginia (2-2) takes on Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (1-3) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Grand Rapids High School.
No further details were available.
Two Harbors 40,
Eveleth-Gilbert 9
At Two Harbors, the Agates rolled to a 40-9 home victory over visiting Eveleth-Gilbert Saturday.
The Bears (0-4) host Mesabi East (2-2) on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.